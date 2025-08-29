CryptoQuant: Crypto market cycle slows down, upward trend expected in autumn 2025

PANews reported on August 29th that CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan stated that the cryptocurrency market cycle is slowing, with an upward trend expected in the fall of 2025. Looking at the percentage of Bitcoin held for more than a year (based on realized market capitalization), past cycles (Phase 1 and 2) show significant market surges and peaks. However, in the current phase (Phase 3), the upward trend is gradually flattening, and the cycle is becoming longer.

