‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trilogy Finale Gets October Global Premiere Date

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 04:09
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021832+7.37%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004603+9.43%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2563+5.38%
Eclipse
ES$0.1705+3.52%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-2.56%
Culpa nuestra

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara return as Noah and Nick in the conclusion of the “Culpables” trilogy.

Prime Video/Pablo Ricciardulli

The grand finale of Noah and Nick’s passionate saga now has a release date. Prime Video announced today that its Spanish Original film Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the highly anticipated conclusion to Mercedes Ron’s Culpables YA trilogy, will have its global premiere in October. The streamer also unveiled the final film’s official poster, featuring the film’s stars.

Fans of the record-breaking whirlwind romance, set in a world of wealth, fast cars, street racing, secrets, and personal trauma, will welcome finding out what the future holds for the young lovers.

Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es Hoy, Hit) return as Noah and Nick for the final time. The trilogy’s first two installments — Culpa Mía and Culpa Tuya — were a massive success.

The first film debuted in June 2023. The second was released in December 2024, becoming the most-watched international original film on Prime Video at launch, cementing the franchise as a global phenomenon. So much so that Ron’s story also spawned a hit English-language version: My Fault: London​, which debuted in January 2025, also on Prime Video.

Prime Video unveils the poster for “Culpa Nuestra,” the final installment of the “Culpables” trilogy.

Prime Video

In this final chapter, the wedding of ​their friends Jenna ​(Eva Ruiz) and Lion​ (Víctor Varona) sets the stage for Noah and Nick’s long-awaited reunion after their painful breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates what appears to be an insurmountable barrier between them. He’s now focused on his future as heir to his grandfather’s business empire, while she’s just beginning to build her professional life.

Noah and Nick are both determined to resist rekindling a flame that still burns, but when their paths inevitably cross again, the question becomes whether their love can triumph over resentment.

The returning ensemble cast includes Marta Hazas (Días Mejores, Pequeñas Coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?), Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo (Amores Perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los Protegidos ADN, Los Herederos de la Tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al Fondo Hay Sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de Plata), and Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil Falso). New to the cast is Fran Morcillo (La Casa de Papel), who joins​ as Simon.

Culpa Nuestra is directed by Domingo González, who helmed the entire trilogy. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Sofía Cuenca (Culpa Tuya). The film is produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia), the Spanish production company behind acclaimed projects like 30 Monedas and El Bar, with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers.

Culpa Nuestra will be available worldwide October 16, 2025.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/08/20/culpa-nuestra-trilogy-finale-gets-october-global-premiere-date/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.69%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.00000806+6.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01418+3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Share
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005865+10.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.917+2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10413+3.74%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Share
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5651+2.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15935+1.20%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001068+3.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Share

Trending News

More

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup

New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.