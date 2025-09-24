Curate Your Own Ad-Free YouTube Experience: A Simple Guide for Watching Your Favorite Channels

Love a few select YouTube channels but want to enjoy them without interruptions or algorithmic suggestions pulling you elsewhere? This tutorial is for you! We’ll walk through a process to create a personalized, ad-free library of your favorite content using Mac software, though it’s easily adaptable for Windows or Linux. This setup lets you watch on any device, even offline, while keeping things streamlined and focused on the creators you care about.
Note: This is an educational guide for personal use, respecting creators’ work. Always support your favorite channels through direct views, merch, or subscriptions when possible. Our goal is to enhance your viewing experience, not bypass revenue streams.
Let’s begin by downloading videos from your favorite channels using yt-dlp, a free, open-source command-line tool (a maintained fork of youtube-dl). It’s lightweight, flexible, and works across platforms, letting you grab videos without ads.
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"
brew install yt-dlp
yt-dlp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEO_ID
Or an entire channel (use sparingly to manage storage):
yt-dlp -f best https://www.youtube.com/@YourFavoriteChannel/videos
Tip: Save downloads in a folder like ~/Videos/MyChannels. Create a script to run yt-dlp for your favorite channels regularly.
This gives you offline, ad-free videos on your computer. Want to take it further? Let’s make it multi-device.
Turn your downloads into a personal streaming hub with Plex, a free media server (with optional paid features). Plex organizes your videos and streams them to your phone, tablet, TV, or computer—ad-free and even offline.
Bonus: Plex transcodes videos for smooth playback on any device. Run it on a NAS or spare PC for 24/7 access.
Want new videos to appear in your library automatically? Use n8n, a free, self-hosted automation tool, to check your favorite channels, download new content, and add it to Plex.
This keeps your library fresh without manual effort.
As mentioned above, this is just an educational exercise to enhance your viewing experience, not to impact creator or platform revenue. How would you adapt or enhance this process to solve a problem for you or your company? Maybe you’d automate metadata cleanup, integrate a notification system, or build a shared library for a team. Share your ideas!