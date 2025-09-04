tl;dr
PayPal deepens its crypto involvement. Polymarket becomes legit in a win for commonsense over ideology. Astrologists claim top spot for foolishness, ahead of even the techies.
Market Snap
Market Wrap
Perpetual futures funding rates are susceptible to a short squeeze, which would be highly entertaining right now.
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — PayPal
PayPal is rolling out new functionality that materially extends its crypto footprint.
Pay with Crypto allows users to connect their own self-custodial wallet to pay for goods and services in over 100 different crypto coins. The merchant receives either USD or PYUSD, PayPal’s own stablecoin pegged to the dollar with cash or cash-like collateral (short-term treasuries).
From the seller’s perspective this is a major improvement — fees are lower (for now at least), and settlement is instantaneous rather than taking a day or more. Who doesn’t want their cash immediately?
Global adoption of cryptos continues to pick up pace.
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary — Polymarket