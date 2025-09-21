The post Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei. Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements. Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk. On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X. This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements. Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels. Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests. “Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing me of making false statements about the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident… I deny the joint statement… I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country… I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks.” — haowi.eth, Contributor, Curve ecosystem source Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity. Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments. According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a… The post Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei. Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements. Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk. On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X. This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements. Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels. Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests. “Recently, Onekey and its founder Wang Lei (also known as yishi) issued a joint statement accusing me of making false statements about the so-called Resupply vulnerability incident… I deny the joint statement… I have not been subject to legal sanctions in any country… I will actively pursue legal means to protect my rights and will not tolerate any malicious defamation or personal attacks.” — haowi.eth, Contributor, Curve ecosystem source Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity. Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments. According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a…

Curve Contributor Refutes Vulnerability Allegations by Onekey

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:41
Key Points:
  • Curve contributor haowi.eth contests allegations by Onekey and Wang Lei.
  • Legal actions initiated by haowi.eth against false statements.
  • Incident isolates from broader DeFi project and industry risk.

On September 20, haowi.eth, a Curve ecosystem contributor, publicly refuted claims by Onekey and founder Wang Lei concerning the Resupply vulnerability incident on social media platform X.

This dispute highlights tensions within the crypto community, yet does not indicate wider market risks or directly affect DeFi protocols according to current statements.

Legal Dispute Escalates Between Curve Contributor and Onekey

haowi.eth addressed false statements made by Onekey and Wang Lei concerning a Resupply vulnerability. Accusations led to personal attacks, prompting haowi.eth to resolve the dispute via legal channels.

Curve community contribution and legal defense emphasize that the claims have no implications on DeFi projects or industry risks, seeking to protect stakeholders and community interests.

Community and key figures’ responses indicate a focus on individual reputations. Without notable impact on broader DeFi operations, haowi.eth’s efforts aim at rectifying public perception and ensuring legal clarity.

Curve DAO Token Shows Resilience Amid Controversy

Did you know? The Curve DAO Token, despite disputes like these, recorded a 53.42% price increase over a 90-day period, showcasing resilience in volatile environments.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token (CRV) trades at $0.79, maintaining a market cap of $1.10 billion. With a circulating supply of 1.39 billion, CRV saw a 0.98% rise in 24-hour price. However, trading volumes plummeted by 31.61%.

Curve DAO Token(CRV), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research suggest that legal resolutions could stabilize market sentiments, reinforcing stakeholder confidence. This scenario may shield participating ecosystems from financial disruptions. Positive regulatory outcomes may follow with transparency and clarity on claims resolution mechanisms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/curve-allegations-haowi-onekey-legal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
