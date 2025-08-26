Cyber Crash Token Surges After PancakeSwap Debut

Key Points:
  • CCC experienced a rapid 70.3% price surge on PancakeSwap.
  • Open beta for Cyber Crash’s mobile game offers a 2 million CCC reward pool.
  • Cyber Forge gameplay expands reach beginning September 2.

Cyber Crash Token (CCC), incubated by MetaCene, completed its TGE on PancakeSwap, soaring 70.3% within the first hour and now trading at 0.034 USDT.

The CCC launch illustrates strong initial demand, highlighting the integration of blockchain innovation within gaming as its mobile game’s beta test promises substantial rewards for participants.

Cyber Crash Token Climbs 70.3% Following TGE

Cyber Crash Token, incubated by MetaCene, debuted on PancakeSwap allowing initial test players to access the token. The CCC price rose by 70.3% to 0.034 USDT in the initial trading hour, emphasizing its potential market appeal. Anticipation grows as open beta testing for Cyber Crash’s mobile game begins on August 28, offering a 2 million CCC reward pool. By September 2, the web-based Cyber Forge gameplay will launch, extending access to a wider player base. Community response has been positive, focusing on the innovative aspects of this cyberpunk card strategy game. Although official statements from leadership are scarce, MetaCene’s social platforms continue to highlight the economic innovation integrated into CCC’s tokenomics.

Coconut Chicken’s (CCC) current market metrics indicate a recent 24-hour price drop of 3.33%. Despite facing a significant 37.26% decline over 90 days, CCC sees periodic volatility, attributed to its dynamic play-to-earn model. Insights from the Coincu research team suggest fluctuations may stabilize as the project’s ecosystem matures and initial trading enthusiasm settles. CoinMarketCap stats highlight CCC’s evolving impact in the GameFi space.

Market Trends and Future Outlook in Blockchain Gaming

Did you know? Token launches that combine blockchain advancements with active gaming reward pools often see early price surges similar to CCC, especially when timed with headline events like open betas or platform debuts.

CCC’s increasing engagement is expected to spur technological advancements, with the blockchain community eyeing regulatory outcomes keenly. Historical patterns in gaming token adoptions imply potential for growth, but reliance on consistent user participation remains vital. The research team suggests watching developments closely as CCC progresses in the blockchain gaming arena.

Coconut Chicken(CCC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the CoinMarketCap stats highlight CCC’s evolving impact in the GameFi space.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds.
Chainalysis's head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
The post Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise has submitted an application to launch a spot ETF for Chainlink ($LINK), allowing investors to gain direct exposure to the popular cryptocurrency. This move follows Bitwise's push to broaden their crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ETF filing represents growing investor demand for diversified crypto products and reflects the ongoing evolution of …
