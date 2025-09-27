Cyber Hornet Files With SEC for ETF Offering Exposure to XRP

Cyber Hornet ETFs seeks regulatory approval to list and trade an investment product offering exposure to XRP and the S&P 500. The firm submitted the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 26, seeking to launch another XRP-constituted ETF.
