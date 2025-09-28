Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Green Light for New S&P 500 and XRP ETF

Cyber Hornet files with the SEC for an ETF combining S&P 500, XRP, Ethereum, and Solana, aiming for Nasdaq listing.

Cyber Hornet has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that combines exposure to the S&P 500 and XRP. This marks an important development in the ongoing integration of traditional financial markets with cryptocurrency assets.

The filing outlines three products that will combine S&P 500 stocks with prominent digital assets like XRP, Ethereum, and Solana.

Cyber Hornet New ETF Offering

Cyber Hornet proposal includes an ETF that tracks both the S&P 500 and XRP futures, under the ticker “XXX.” The ETF will allocate 75% of its assets to S&P 500 stocks, with 25% in XRP futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The fund will also hold direct XRP and related exchange-traded products to ensure exposure to the asset.

Two additional funds will focus on Ethereum and Solana, designed in a similar structure. The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF will be under the ticker “EEE.” The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF will be under the ticker “SSS.”

Both ETFs will use futures contracts for their respective cryptocurrencies, managing Ethereum through Ether futures and Solana via the S&P Solana Futures Index.

ETF Structure and Management Fees

The Cyber Hornet ETFs will carry an annual management fee of 0.95%, with no transaction fees for shareholders. The management fee is relatively low, with estimates suggesting that a $10,000 investment would incur about $100 in fees in the first year.

After three years, fees would total around $312. The funds will rebalance monthly to maintain their 75/25 allocations, though Cyber Hornet retains the option to adjust more frequently in periods of market volatility.

Cyber Hornet filings also indicate that the funds will be listed on Nasdaq if approved by the SEC. This would allow shares to be bought and sold like any other stock.

Investors will be able to trade shares on the open market, while authorized participants will be able to create or redeem shares in 25,000-share blocks directly with the fund.

Integration of Traditional and Digital Assets

The filing by Cyber Hornet highlights the growing trend of integrating traditional financial products with cryptocurrency assets. If approved, these ETFs would be the first to combine XRP, Ethereum, and Solana with S&P 500 stocks in a regulated structure.

This move follows a recent trend of regulatory progress, with the SEC approving other crypto-focused ETFs, such as the Hashdex ETF that includes XRP and Solana.

Cyber Hornet proposal reflects the increasing demand for crypto investment options that are tied to well-established market benchmarks. It also underscores the evolving relationship between Wall Street and the digital asset space.

As more financial products combine these elements, it could mark a shift toward mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies in traditional investment strategies.

Cyber Hornet push for SEC approval shows a commitment to bridging the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies. The success of such products could pave the way for further integration of digital assets in conventional financial markets.