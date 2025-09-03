The world’s largest automaker by sales, Toyota, is expected to begin the development of its first European base for fully electric cars at its Kolin plant in the Czech Republic.

The proposed Czech-based Toyota plant is expected to signal Toyota going full throttle into expanding its fully electric vehicle lineup.

Czech Republic to host Toyota’s first European EV plant

Toyota Motor Corp. has chosen the Czech Republic as the location for its first fully electric vehicle production in Europe. The Japanese automaker announced on Wednesday that it will build the model at its Kolin plant, where it already produces small cars for the European market.

Toyota is set to invest about €680M, which is about $796M to expand the site, which will also host a new battery assembly facility. The Czech government will provide up to €64M in support for the battery project, Toyota said.

The Czech Republic’s auto industry accounts for around 10% of its gross domestic product, making Toyota’s investment an important factor in sustaining manufacturing jobs and maintaining the country’s role in Europe’s car market.

In a statement, Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, said that the deal is an important step in “keeping car manufacturing strong in our country.” Fiala also stated that Toyota’s decision shows its confidence in the Czech economy and reinforces the government’s efforts to secure long-term investment in its industrial sector.

Toyota is set to launch nine fully electric models across Europe in 2025 and 2026 under its Toyota and Lexus brands, and its decision to develop an EV in the Czech Republic is the company’s attempt at positioning itself to benefit from the European Union’s tightening emissions rules while also strengthening its place in the European market.

Currently, the Kolin facility produces the Aygo X and Yaris Hybrid, with an annual capacity of about 220,000 vehicles. The inclusion of an electric vehicle line and battery facility will diversify production and integrate new technology into the site.

Toyota’s success in the EV industry

Toyota has taken a more cautious approach to the EV industry than many of its rivals. Competitors such as Volkswagen and Stellantis leaned into fully EV strategies, but Toyota has so far relied heavily on hybrids. The company’s hybrid approach proved beneficial in the past year when the demand for battery-only vehicles slowed in several major markets.

In the United States, Toyota hybrid vehicles are widely popular and have helped shield the company from the general slowdown in EV production. Hybrids have become critical to Toyota’s global strategy, as it balances the customer demand for lower emissions and their concerns over charging infrastructure and the affordability of fully electric cars.

The new Czech investment shows Toyota is ready to add fully electric models to its established hybrid success, creating a system that can cater to consumer preferences around the world.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.