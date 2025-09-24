Seoul, South Korea, 24th September 2025, ChainwireSeoul, South Korea, 24th September 2025, Chainwire

Daehong Communications, a Lotte Group Affiliate, Expands Blockchain Adoption with Aptos

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 12:31

Seoul, South Korea, September 24th, 2025, Chainwire

  • Lotte Group’s mobile voucher service Giftiel has issued over 5 million vouchers and reached more than 1.3 million users since integration with Aptos
  • Partnership to extend application of the Aptos blockchain across Lotte’s diverse business portfolio

Daehong Communications, a Lotte Group affiliate, today announced that its mobile voucher service Giftiel has issued more than 5 million vouchers and reached more than 1.3 million users, since integration of the Aptos blockchain in July 2025. This underscores the growing demand for trusted, blockchain-powered digital services.

This achievement marks a key milestone in the ongoing partnership between Aptos Foundation and Daehong Communications, as the two organizations continue to collaborate on bringing blockchain innovation into everyday use cases.

At the Global Blockchain Forum – Republic of Korea 2025, co-hosted by National Assembly Member Min Byung-deok and the Korea Blockchain Industry Promotion Association (KBIPA) at the National Assembly of Korea, Daehong Communications reinforced this commitment. As a special speaker, Kang Tae-ho, Head of the Future Growth Division at Daehong Communications, shared the company’s broader vision for blockchain adoption and highlighted its initiatives with the Aptos blockchain.

Looking ahead, Daehong Communications and Aptos Foundation plan to deepen their partnership by expanding the application of Aptos’ blockchain technology across Lotte’s diverse business portfolio. By leveraging Aptos’ secure, seamless, and scalable infrastructure, the two organizations aim to accelerate the mass adoption and real-world use of blockchain – from digital vouchers and loyalty programs to payments and cross-border value transfer – and deliver real-life value for customers worldwide.

About Daehong Communications

Daehong Communications, founded in 1982, is an integrated marketing and advertising company that has been a leader in marketing communications by consistently delivering successful campaigns. The company offers comprehensive marketing solutions, ranging from creative TV and digital advertisements to brand experiences, data-driven digital performance, and marketing insights, helping brands expand consumer engagement across diverse advertising and marketing domains. 

About Aptos Foundation

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a high performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

Contact

Sara Cheung
[email protected]

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4044-1.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03654+0.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.14047+4.93%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012474-34.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004647-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08525+1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected