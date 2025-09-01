Daily 2,040 XRP Payouts with WinnerMining — Join the XRP Surge Today

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/01 23:00
No rigs, no hassle — grab your $15 sign-up bonus, earn $0.60 daily, and stack referral rewards!

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) just hit a new milestone! Its real-world asset (RWA) market capitalization reached ≈$131.6M USD in Q2 2025. With more tokenized assets launching and growing institutional adoption, XRP is steadily bridging traditional finance and blockchain.

For everyday investors, WinnerMining makes it simple to cloud mine XRP and start earning crypto every day — no rigs, no high electricity bills, no tech headaches.

Why XRP Is Hot Right Now

Record Market Cap: XRPL now holds ≈$131.6M in tokenized real-world assets.

Key Assets Launched: Ondo’s tokenized Treasury Bond Fund and Ctrl Alt’s tokenized real estate product bring liquidity and access to previously hard-to-reach markets.

Growing Adoption: Platforms like RWA.XYZ make it simple to track and access tokenized assets.

With XRP gaining traction, now’s the perfect time to tap into its ecosystem with WinnerMining.

WinnerMining: Cloud Mining Made Simple

WinnerMining lets you earn daily XRP payouts with zero technical hassle:

🔹 Flexible Contracts

$100 → ≈1.3 XRP per day

$5,000 → ≈27.2 XRP per day

$30,000 → ≈183 XRP per day

$100,000 → ≈630 XRP per day

$300,000 → ≈2,040 XRP per day

Your earnings hit your wallet every single day, with options to withdraw or reinvest.

🔹 Why WinnerMining Stands Out

No Hardware Needed: Forget rigs and electricity bills

Transparent & Reliable: Clear contracts with fixed daily payouts

Eco-Friendly: Powered by 100% renewable energy

24/7 Support: Always online to help

💎 Daily Income + Crypto Growth

WinnerMining provides daily XRP payouts — and your coins can grow in value as XRP rises. Stack referral rewards on top, and you’re looking at triple benefits: daily income + asset appreciation + passive earnings.

🚀 Start Earning Today

With XRP surging, WinnerMining gives you a simple, low-risk way to join:

Sign up and get $15 free

Check in daily for $0.60 rewards

Invite friends for up to 4.5% referral bonus

Receive daily payouts straight to your wallet

💻 Grab your $15 bonus & start earning XRP today at WinnerMining.com

WinnerMining

The post Daily 2,040 XRP Payouts with WinnerMining — Join the XRP Surge Today appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

