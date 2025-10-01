Daiwa Securities Introduces Crypto-Backed Loans

Daiwa Securities has begun introducing clients to a lending service from Fintertech, allowing them to secure yen funding using Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral.

The program, available across all domestic branches, targets high-net-worth individuals and business owners seeking liquidity without selling their digital assets.

Daiwa Expands into Digital Asset Financing

On October 1, Daiwa Securities began introducing clients to “Digital Asset-Backed Loans,” provided by Fintertech, a firm co-owned by Daiwa and Credit Saison. The service enables customers to pledge Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) as collateral for yen loans ranging from ¥5 million to ¥500 million.

The initiative reflects growing demand among wealthy investors and entrepreneurs. Moreover, these clients prefer not to sell their crypto holdings when seeking liquidity for property, business expansion, or other investments. As Bitcoin and Ethereum are recognized as major digital assets, the program is designed to integrate crypto into traditional financial management strategies.

Although Daiwa acts only as a referral partner, Fintertech manages product explanation, sales, and loan administration directly. Additionally, the collateral ratio is set at 50% for both BTC and ETH. For individual clients, lending limits follow Japan’s regulations, capped at one-third of annual income except for real estate purchases.

As Japan’s second-largest securities firm by client assets—trailing only Nomura—and ranking second or third in revenue, Daiwa’s involvement is notable. Furthermore, it is rare for a major Japanese securities house to provide access to services where clients can obtain yen financing secured by crypto assets.

Traditional Finance Deepens Crypto Engagement

The move highlights how one of Japan’s largest securities firms is formalizing crypto exposure within its client offerings. Digital assets have shifted from being primarily speculative investments to becoming recognized components of diversified portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and, increasingly, institutional investors.

By introducing crypto-backed lending, Daiwa expands its financial services. Moreover, the move strengthens its connection between traditional markets and the digital economy. This aligns with the broader global trend in which financial intermediaries adapt services to emerging asset classes.

Japan’s regulatory framework has historically taken a cautious stance on digital assets. As a result, firms must implement robust risk controls. By introducing this service across its nationwide branch network, Daiwa demonstrates an intent to manage risk while addressing evolving client needs for liquidity and diversification.

Global Comparisons Highlight Growing Trend

Internationally, crypto-backed lending has already taken root. US-based BlockFi previously provided dollar-denominated loans secured by Bitcoin before restructuring its business. Similarly, Canada-based Ledn continues to offer loans against Bitcoin holdings, enabling clients to retain exposure to crypto while accessing liquidity in fiat currencies.

Such models have been popular among wealthy investors seeking to borrow against assets without triggering taxable sales. In many markets, crypto-backed lending is positioned as part of broader wealth management services, often integrated with custody and brokerage offerings.

What sets Daiwa apart is its position as a major, well-established securities firm. It introduces crypto-backed lending across all domestic branches under Japanese regulation. Additionally, the firm emphasizes both risk management and client liquidity. This milestone signals that traditional and digital finance will likely continue converging in Japan.