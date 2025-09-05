Dakota Ditcheva Vs. Liz Carmouche Is The Fight PFL Must Make

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Liz Carmouche Credit: Getty

In MMA, timing is everything—and that’s especially the case when it comes to matchmaking.

Right now, the stars couldn’t align more clearly for a showdown between unbeaten rising superstar Dakota Ditcheva and veteran pioneer and newly crowned champion Liz Carmouche.

Both fighters have been dominant in the PFL.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: Dakota Ditcheva celebrates after defeating Katherine Corogenes during the 2022 PFL Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ditcheva (15-0) owns back-to-back flyweight tournament titles in 2023 and 2024, while Carmouche (25-8) added another layer of relevancy to her legacy this year when she won the 2025 tournament at age 41.

With both women carrying championship-level clout, the matchup feels inevitable. Carmouche is one of the longest-standing figures in women’s MMA, and she isn’t running from the next challenge.

Instead, she’s calling for a fight with a champion who is 14 years younger.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 15: Liz Carmouche of United States reacts after defeating Jena Bishop during the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals at Bojangles Coliseum on August 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Carmouche expressed her desire to make the fight happen, but she wants Ditcheva at full strength if and when it happens.

“I hope (this fight is made), but it really depends on her health because I know she just had surgery on her hand, and the last thing I want is to have an opponent that has to rush back because there’s demand on it.”

Her insistence that Ditcheva return only when fully healed from hand surgery underscores both her respect and her awareness of what’s at stake.

What makes the fight especially intriguing is style. Ditcheva has risen on the back of ruthless striking, finishing 12 of her 15 opponents, including former UFC title contender Taila Santos. It would seem Ditcheva has the advantage if the proposed fight remains standing.

Yet Carmouche has never been a fighter to shy away from an opponent’s strength. While most would call for a grappling-heavy approach for “Girl-Rilla,” Carmouche has hinted she’s willing to test Ditcheva on the feet.

“I think people anticipate like, ‘Oh, you just have to take it to the ground,’ but I like challenging myself against whatever is somebody’s strong suit,” Carmouche said. “You want to go to the ground? I took Bishop to the ground. That’s fine. We’ll go to the ground. OK, you’re good at striking? Let’s try striking.”

That dual-threat possibility—striking firepower against ground control—creates the kind of stylistic tension that separates marquee fights from the rest of the schedule.

For Ditcheva, this is more than just another title defense. She’s already seen comparisons to Ronda Rousey as the potential next crossover female star. Ironically, it was Carmouche who stood across from Rousey in her UFC debut, nearly finishing her before the UFC Hall of Famer rallied for a submission win back in 2013.

Ditcheva vs. Carmouche could be an official torch-passing fight or a you’re-not-quite-ready moment in MMA. The matchup would force a rising star to pass the same test that once set the bar for the division.

Carmouche has built her reputation on longevity, toughness, and a willingness to take on every major challenge. Beating Ditcheva would lock Carmouche in as one of the seven best female mixed martial artists of all time.

Besides Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Weili Zhang, what other woman has had a definitively stronger career than Carmouche? Maybe Rose Namajunas, but that is likely the end of the list.

A victory over the PFL’s brightest young champion would not only extend her career and add to Carmouche’s legacy, but also potentially alter the league’s direction in women’s MMA.

Ditcheva vs. Carmouche is not just the biggest women’s fight the PFL can make—it’s one of the biggest women’s MMA fights, period.

With both fighters coming off tournament wins and Carmouche openly discussing the possibility, the storyline has been written. The undefeated young champion against the battle-tested pioneer. The rising star against the woman who once nearly played spoiler to Rousey’s coming-out party.

In combat sports, these are the fights fans remember. The PFL has the opportunity to deliver one that could define its women’s division for years to come.