Dallas Mavericks Part With Recent First-Round Pick; Next Move Lined Up

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 07:30
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – APRIL 18: General manager of the Dallas Mavericks Nico Harrison looks on before the game of the Play-In Tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 18, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks waived Olivier-Maxence Prosper on Friday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. They did so utilizing the stretch provision. The franchise selected the former Marquette star with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, his two-year tenure in “The Metroplex” didn’t go as either party had hoped.

Prosper appeared in 92 total games. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.0 minutes of floor time. The six-foot-seven wing shot 39.6 percent from the field, including 26 percent from behind the arc on 1.0 three-point attempts.

Having turned 23 in July, the Montreal, Canada, native’s age and untapped upside are enticing enough that he could land another NBA opportunity.

Why the Mavericks moved on from Prosper

Dallas reached an agreement with Dante Exum in early July. However, with 15 standard contracts on the books, meaning the roster had reached full capacity, someone had to go. That someone was Prosper.

Exum is an eight-year veteran who has fit in well with the Mavericks. In his two years there, he has produced 8.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per tilt. Those numbers come in 19.5 minutes of playing time. He has also knocked down 47.2 percent of the 2.1 threes he has hoisted.

The Australian native has strengthened Dallas’s rotation. Even with the addition of D’Angelo Russell, his team will lean on him even more in Kyrie Irving’s absence. The latter is recovering from a torn ACL. Of course, it also helps to have a star prospect like Cooper Flagg, who can also come in and orchestrate the offense.

Exum’s path to his role with the Mavericks may serve as a blueprint for Prosper to follow. The Utah Jazz made the former the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. However, like the latter, injuries contributed to an underwhelming tenure.

After five years in Salt Lake City, Exum joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 30 games with them across two seasons. After that, he took his talents overseas. There, his game matured. That paved the way for his return to the NBA.

Maybe Prosper isn’t about to go that route, remaining rooted in the Association. However, if he does, his now former teammate is a case study worth taking to heart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/bobbykrivitsk/2025/08/29/dallas-mavericks-part-with-recent-first-round-pick-next-move-lined-up/

