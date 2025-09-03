‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Cast Revealed—Who Are The Celebrities And Pros?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – Once again, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The finalists will each perform a redemption dance assigned by our judges, plus an unforgettable freestyle routine. TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney

A new star-studded season of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner, and the Season 34 cast was finally announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. Find out which of your favorite stars and pros will compete for the Mirrorball trophy this fall.

DWTS, ABC’s beloved celebrity dance competition, is set to return on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will co-host together for a third year in a row, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges.

Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, was announced as the first celebrity contestant back in April. Influencer and Hot Mess podcast host Alix Earle was revealed after, along with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck. Jan Ravnik, choreographer and dancer from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, confirmed on GMA last week that he’ll be joining as a new pro.

This morning’s GMA announcement contained more than just the cast reveal. Former pro dancer Mark Ballas, who retired in 2023 after 20 seasons and three Mirrorball Trophy wins, is returning to compete in the upcoming season. His most recent victory came in November 2022 with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Who’s In The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Cast?

Check out all the celebrities and pros competing in Dancing With the Stars Season 34 below.

Robert Irwin

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 27: attends The TikTok Awards 2024 at Hordern Pavilion on November 27, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Getty Images

Professional partner: Witney Carson

Known for: Irwin is a wildlife conservationist and the son of the late Steve Irwin. He’s also the brother of Bindi Irwin, who won DWTS in Season 21 with then-pro Derek Hough.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party held at the Hard Rock Times Square on May 15, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Professional partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Known for: Earle is a social media influencer who gained popularity through her “get ready with me” videos on TikTok. She also hosts the podcast Hot Mess with Alix Earle.

Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt at “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” season 2 Los Angeles premiere held at Paramount Theatre on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Professional partner: Mark Ballas

Known for: Leavitt is a reality TV personality who appears in the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and creates #MomTok content on social media.

Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck at Hulu’s Get Real House held at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Professional partner: Jan Ravnik

Known for: Affleck is also a #MomTok influencer and a reality TV star on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Jordan Chiles

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on with her Bronze Medal from the Women’s Apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Getty Images

Professional partner: Ezra Sosa

Known for: Chiles is a two-time Olympic gymnast with one gold and one silver medal. She became a fan-favorite for her hip-hop floor routines and began her collegiate gymnastics career at UCLA in 2022.

Baron Davis

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Baron Davis of Team Bonds plays in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Professional partner: Britt Stewart

Known for: Davis is a former two-time NBA All-Star who’s played professionally for the New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix at the “Freakier Friday” Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Professional partner: Alan Bersten

Known for: Hendrix is an actress best known for playing Meredith Blake in the 1998 Parent Trap remake. She has also appeared in Dynasty, Superstar, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, the 1995 Get Smart series and more.

Hilaria Baldwin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2025 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Getty Images

Professional partner: Gleb Savchencko

Known for: Baldwin is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin and is a yoga and wellness guru. She appears on her family’s reality TLC show, The Baldwins.

Scott Hoying

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Scott Hoying of Pentatonix attends The Hollywood Reporter x GLAAD Pride Party presented by Paramount+ at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on June 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Getty Images

Professional partner: Rylee Arnold

Known for: Hoying is a singer-songwriter who is best known as the baritone in the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix.

Dylan Efron

Dylan Efron at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Professional partner: Daniella Karagach

Known for: Efron is the younger brother of actor Zac Efron and won the third season of Peacock’s The Traitors. He also posts outdoor lifestyle content on social media.

Andy Richter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Andy Richter attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions’ “Moving On” at DGA Theater Complex on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Professional partner: Emma Slater

Known for: Richter is a comedian and the sidekick for Conan O’Brien’s Late Night and The Tonight Show on NBC and Conan on TBS.

Danielle Fishel

US actress Danielle Fishel arrives to attend iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Wango Tango at The Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Professional partner: Pasha Pashkov

Known for: Fishel is an actress who played Topanga Lawrence in the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World and its 2014 sequel, Girl Meets World.

Corey Feldman

GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Corey Feldman performs at Corey Feldman & Friends Live! at Garden AMP on July 27, 2025 in Garden Grove, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images) Getty Images

Professional partner: Jenna Johnson

Known for: Feldman is an actor and musician who became a teen sensation in the 1980s for his roles in films like Gremlins, Stand by Me and The Goonies.

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui at Kali Uchis Tea Party celebrating her new album “Sincerely” on May 09, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Professional partner: Brandon Armstrong

Known for: Jauregui is a singer who rose to fame in the popular girl group, Fifth Harmony, after appearing on The X Factor in 2012. She launched her solo career in 2018. Fifth Harmony reunited for the first time in seven years at the Jonas Brothers’ Dallas show on Aug. 31.

Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, Sept. 16 on ABC and Disney+.