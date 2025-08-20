Darkex Announces Leadership Changes to Drive Future Growth and Innovation

Dubai, 20.08.2025 ‒ Darkex, a leading cryptocurrency platform specializing in asset management, trading, and innovative solutions, is excited to announce key updates to its executive team as part of its ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and security in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space.

The following leadership changes reflect Darkex’s strategic approach to strengthen its management structure and accelerate its vision of providing secure, transparent, and compliant solutions for individual and institutional investors:

Agron Mataj has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a strong track record in the fintech and blockchain industries, Agron will lead Darkex into its next phase of expansion, focusing on scaling operations globally while ensuring the platform remains at the forefront of security and regulatory compliance.

Dorela Gjyshi has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dorela brings extensive operational expertise and will oversee Darkex’s day-to-day operations, optimizing processes to enhance overall efficiency and user experience.

Raklen Kume has taken on the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a deep understanding of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, Raklen will be responsible for advancing Darkex’s technological infrastructure, driving innovation in the platform’s offerings, and ensuring the company stays ahead in a competitive industry.

Artur Shkëmbi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Artur will oversee Darkex’s financial strategy and ensure robust financial management as the company continues to expand its global presence.

These leadership changes are a reflection of Darkex’s commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of its customers and stakeholders. The company remains focused on developing innovative, secure, and compliant solutions that meet the growing demand for cryptocurrency services in both the retail and institutional markets.

“We are excited about the strength and depth of experience each of these individuals brings to our executive team,” said Agron Mataj, CEO of Darkex. “As we continue to scale, our goal is to deliver even more value to our users and contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.”

Darkex also extends its heartfelt gratitude to the previous leadership team for their contributions in helping shape the company into the strong and innovative platform it is today.



With this enhanced leadership team in place, Darkex is poised for continued success as it drives innovation, strengthens security, and accelerates growth in the rapidly expanding world of cryptocurrency.

For further information, please contact: darkex.com

