Data: 1,000 BTC transferred from an unknown wallet to HyperUnit

By: PANews
2025/08/31 11:31
Bitcoin
Ambire Wallet
PANews reported on August 31 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 1,000 BTC (US$109,242,441) was transferred from an unknown wallet to HyperUnit.

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 6 days, a whale sold 275 BTC worth US$30.5 million, purchased 6,802.7 ETH at US$4,482, and provided it to Aave V3 for lending.
Ethereum
ETH$4,453.02+1.53%
Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin consultant Luke Broyles stated on the Coin Stories podcast that skepticism about Bitcoin's ability to rise further has persisted for years, and even if the price reaches millions, this skepticism is likely to persist, and change may take "an extremely long time." Broyles believes that Bitcoin's biggest obstacle is not technical, but psychological, as most people still don't believe it can improve their daily lives. "Unfortunately, I think many people won't make the switch until they see it for themselves."
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
