Data: 16 Solana Treasury Companies Hold Over 10 Million SOLs

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SSR data, 16 Solana treasury companies currently hold more than 10 million SOL, reaching 10.289 million SOL (worth approximately US$2.5 billion), accounting for approximately 1.79% of the total supply. Among them, Sharps Technology, DeFi Development and Upexi each hold more than 2 million SOL.

