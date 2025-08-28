Data: Among 70,000 YZY users, 11 wallets made profits exceeding $1 million, while 3 lost more than $1 million.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to the latest data from Bubblemaps, the YZY project trading situation shows that a large number of investors have suffered losses. Among the more than 70,000 traders:

51,862 people lost between $1 and $1,000

5,269 people lost between $1,000 and $10,000

1,025 people lost between $10,000 and $100,000

108 people lost between $100,000 and $1,000,000

3 people lost more than $1,000,000

Meanwhile, only 11 wallets saw profits exceeding $1 million.