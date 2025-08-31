Data: ETH has risen nearly 80% so far in the third quarter and may set a record for its best Q3 performance in history

PANews reported on August 31st that according to Coinglass data disclosed by Coin Bureau on the X platform, Ethereum rose another 21% in August after a sharp increase of 48% in July 2025. This increase also pushed ETH's total increase in the third quarter to 78.98%. If the trend continues, ETH may set a record for its best Q3 performance in history.
