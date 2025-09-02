Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$53.866 million

By: PANews
2025/09/02 16:36
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0367-5.27%

PANews reported on September 2nd that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$53.866 million. Among them:

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$14.5929 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$17.5309 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.9817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$218,500;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$8.06197 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$6.4801 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

  • The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$14.5929 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$17.5309 million.
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.9817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$218,500;
  • The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$8.06197 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$6.4801 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet