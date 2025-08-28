Data: Over 177,800 addresses meet Linea airdrop qualifications, and Sybil accounts account for over 50% of the total number of addresses with less than 2,000 LXP points.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Coin Metrika data, Linea's airdrop event is about to begin, and its official address checking tool will be launched soon. Currently, 177,809 addresses are eligible for the airdrop.
In addition, Linea team member Declan Fox presented a map of the airdrop voucher LXP and Sybil distribution on the X platform. The data showed that among users with less than 2,000 LXP, Sybil addresses accounted for over 50%, while the proportion of Sybil addresses dropped rapidly after exceeding 2,000 LXP.
