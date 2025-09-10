Data: Stablecoin companies accounted for 25% of Q3 crypto financing

By: PANews
2025/09/10 08:51

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Cointelegraph, stablecoin companies accounted for approximately 25% of the total financing in the cryptocurrency industry in the third quarter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001026-0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
NODE
NODE$0.08298-0.78%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8329+2.35%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/10 10:30
Share
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1541+2.46%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002854-4.09%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto