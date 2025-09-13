Data: The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 13 that according to the latest data from Coingecko, the total market value of stablecoins has exceeded US$290 billion, currently reaching US$292,438,649,465, setting a new historical high. It has increased by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, and the 24-hour trading volume is US$116,829,414,452. Among them, Tether’s market value is approximately US$170.11 billion, ranking first; USDC’s market value is approximately US$72.99 billion, ranking second; USDE’s market value is approximately US$13.32 billion, ranking third.

