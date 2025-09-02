David Bailey: Bitcoin price could only rise to $150,000 after two major whales complete their sell-offs

According to PANews on September 2nd, David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin holding company Nakamoto, stated that Bitcoin's price could only reach $150,000 after two major Bitcoin whales have completed their sell-offs. Bailey posted on the X platform on Tuesday: "The reason Bitcoin hasn't reached $150,000 yet is because of these two major whales. Once they've sold (one has already sold more than half, and the other is still in the process of selling)... the price will only continue to rise."
Recently, numerous whale transactions have caused volatility in the Bitcoin market. On August 24th, a Bitcoin whale dumped 24,000 BTC (approximately $2.7 billion), triggering a flash crash. According to QCP analysis, the crash resulted in the liquidation of approximately $500 million in leveraged positions within minutes. A few days earlier, on August 21st, a whale who had held Bitcoin for over five years began transferring funds into Ethereum, selling $4 billion worth of Bitcoin through the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. Cryptocurrency market sentiment has intensified, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling into the "fear" zone on Saturday. Although it rebounded to the "neutral" level of 49 on Tuesday, it had previously fluctuated between "fear" and "neutral."