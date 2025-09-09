David Bowie Posthumously Charts A New No. 1 Hit

David Bowie and Mick Jagger debut at No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts with “Dancing in the Street.” LONDON – JUNE 1986: Mick Jagger and David Bowie performing Dancing In The Streets at The Prince’s Trust 10th Birthday Party at Wembley Arena on June 20 1986. L-R Francis Rossi, Mark Knopfler, Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Midge Ure and John Illsley. (Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns) Redferns

Coming up on a decade after David Bowie’s passing, the rock legend is still a fixture on the United Kingdom’s music charts, regularly appearing with one or two albums and from time to time a single as well. This frame, the late superstar doesn’t just score a new win, he hits No. 1 on multiple tallies in his home country alongside one of the most famous rock stars of all time.

David Bowie and Mick Jagger Score No. 1s

Bowie, joined by Mick Jagger, lands at No. 1 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts as the two debut “Dancing in the Street” in the top spot.

Jagger is new to the summit on those rosters — at least as a soloist — but Bowie is not. “Dancing in the Street” marks his seventeenth No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart and his twenty-second leader on the Official Physical Singles tally. In total, he has now earned 32 top 10s on the vinyl tally and 41 placements inside the top 10 of the physical ranking.

“Dancing in the Street” Returns to Sales List

“Dancing in the Street” also reappears on the Official Singles Sales chart, returning at No. 6. That position now stands as its new all-time high point. The tune first reached the list in January 2016, shortly after Bowie’s death, when it opened at No. 83 before vanishing days later.

A Former Champion

When Bowie and Jagger released “Dancing in the Street,” they ranked among not only the most famous names in music, but also some of the most successful of the era. The song shot to No. 1 on the main singles tally in the U.K. and hit No. 7 on the Hot 100 in America.

A Charity Classic with a History

Bowie and Jagger first covered “Dancing in the Street” in 1985 to raise money for Live Aid. Originally a hit for Martha and the Vandellas in 1964 and co-written by Marvin Gaye, the composition has also been covered by Van Halen, The Kinks, and the Grateful Dead, among many others.

David Bowie’s Albums Still Charting

Bowie remains on the albums charts as he scores a new No. 1 hit. His compilation Legacy holds at No. 59 on the Official Album Streaming chart and at No. 73 on the main list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. Meanwhile, his Labyrinth soundtrack dips 10 spaces to No. 33 on the Official Soundtrack Albums roster.

A Fortieth Anniversary Edition

Jagger and Bowie’s version of “Dancing in the Street” turns 40 this year. To celebrate, a special white 12-inch vinyl was recently released. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the limited edition version will once again be donated to Live Aid.