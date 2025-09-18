David Sacks Faces Ethics Probe Over White House Advisor Role

Senator Elizabeth Warren and a group of Democratic congresspeople have sent a letter to David Sacks, the White House “crypto czar,” questioning whether he has exceeded the time limit for his temporary role as a special advisor.

The Office of Government Ethics limits Special Government Employees to 130 days of service. While Sacks has not publicly disclosed the number of days he has worked, congresspeople believe he has exceeded this limit if he has been performing duties consecutively since the start of the Trump administration.

Sacks’s Private and Public Services Under Scrutiny

Today, eight congresspeople sent a joint letter to David Sacks, Trump’s “Crypto and AI Czar,” asking him to clarify how many days he has worked for the administration as a special advisor.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Sacks currently works for the White House as a Special Government Employee (SGE), which permits him to perform temporary government duties.

The Democratic lawmakers particularly stressed the ethical considerations Sacks’s potential violation of his SGE status would raise. Their concern stemmed from his position as a general partner at the venture capital firm Craft Ventures, and his broader connections to Silicon Valley.

The letter also insinuated that Sacks’s private salary from Craft Ventures while working as an SGE for the government is permissible only because of his temporary status. If Sacks has exceeded the 130-day limit for SGEs, his continued receipt of a private salary would become an ethical violation.

Beyond the 130-Day Mark?

The letter, which was signed by Democratic members of Congress, including Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Richard Blumenthal, Jeffrey Merkley, Melanie Stansbury, Betty McCollum, Rashida Tlaib, and Bernie Sanders, concluded by asking Sacks for a full accounting of the time he had served under his SGE status.

The lawmakers clarified that the information was not publicly available but that, according to their calculations, today marked Sacks’s 167th day as a White House special advisor.

The letter emphasized that Sacks’s ability to maintain his private-sector ties while serving in government depends on his adherence to his temporary status. This provision would otherwise no longer apply if he exceeded the time limit for his role.