DBS Bank expands access with tokenized notes on Ethereum network

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 22:12
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05878-1.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05351-2.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-3.11%

TLDR

  • DBS Bank has launched tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain.
  • The tokenized products are now available through Singapore-based platforms ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX.
  • DBS Bank reduced the investment entry point from $100,000 to $1,000 by tokenizing the securities.
  • The first structured note offers returns linked to crypto markets while including features that limit downside risks.
  • Trading volumes in structured notes at DBS Bank exceeded $1 billion in the first half of 2025.

DBS Bank has announced the rollout of tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain. The bank said the launch represents a major expansion of its blockchain strategy and will extend access to structured investment products to a wider investor base.

Singapore as a Hub for Tokenized Finance

DBS Bank stated that structured notes will now be available on public blockchain networks through Singapore-based digital exchanges. The participating platforms include ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX, which will distribute these tokenized securities. This marks a change, as DBS Bank previously offered such products only to private banking clients.

The bank confirmed that tokenization reduces the minimum investment size from $100,000 to $1,000 units. This change makes the securities more fungible, tradable, and accessible to a larger pool of investors. It also provides investors with increased flexibility for portfolio management and secondary trading.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been running pilots through Project Guardian to explore financial tokenization. These initiatives cover bonds, currencies, and investment funds and aim to test practical applications of digital assets. DBS Bank has been an active participant in these programs, often moving projects from private blockchains to public platforms.

DBS Bank Launches Crypto-Linked Structured Note

The first tokenized product is a participation note tied to cryptocurrency markets. The note delivers cash returns when digital asset prices rise while reducing potential downside losses. DBS Bank explained that this hybrid design reflects growing demand for safer entry into digital markets.

Trading activity in structured notes has been rising among its clients. DBS Bank reported that transaction volumes exceeded $1 billion in the first half of 2025. The bank also highlighted that volumes rose by nearly 60% between the first and second quarters.

Family offices and professional investors remain the most active participants in this growth. By 2024, Singapore had over 2,000 single-family offices, marking a sharp increase from the previous year. This trend has created a larger base of investors seeking structured exposure to digital assets.

Broader Access for Accredited Investors

DBS Bank said the launch of tokenized structured notes will expand beyond crypto-linked products. Future offerings will include securities tied to equities and credit markets. These will provide accredited and institutional investors with more diversified digital investment opportunities.

Li Zhen, head of foreign exchange and digital assets at DBS Bank, described the development as pivotal. He stated, “Tokenization is shaping the future of financial markets, and this initiative allows more investors to participate.” The bank reaffirmed its long-term strategy to drive adoption of blockchain-based financial products.

Through partnerships and regulatory alignment, DBS Bank aims to solidify its leadership in digital asset innovation. The initiative strengthens Singapore’s role as a global hub for tokenized finance. It also highlights the bank’s commitment to expanding institutional access to advanced financial instruments.

The post DBS Bank expands access with tokenized notes on Ethereum network appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
U
U$0.0145-18.99%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02652-4.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.16238+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.441-3.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001712-2.45%
Chainlink
LINK$24.8-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2767-0.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play