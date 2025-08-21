DBS Bank expands access with tokenized notes on Ethereum network

TLDR

DBS Bank has launched tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain.

The tokenized products are now available through Singapore-based platforms ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX.

DBS Bank reduced the investment entry point from $100,000 to $1,000 by tokenizing the securities.

The first structured note offers returns linked to crypto markets while including features that limit downside risks.

Trading volumes in structured notes at DBS Bank exceeded $1 billion in the first half of 2025.

DBS Bank has announced the rollout of tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum public blockchain. The bank said the launch represents a major expansion of its blockchain strategy and will extend access to structured investment products to a wider investor base.

Singapore as a Hub for Tokenized Finance

DBS Bank stated that structured notes will now be available on public blockchain networks through Singapore-based digital exchanges. The participating platforms include ADDX, DigiFT, and HydraX, which will distribute these tokenized securities. This marks a change, as DBS Bank previously offered such products only to private banking clients.

The bank confirmed that tokenization reduces the minimum investment size from $100,000 to $1,000 units. This change makes the securities more fungible, tradable, and accessible to a larger pool of investors. It also provides investors with increased flexibility for portfolio management and secondary trading.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has been running pilots through Project Guardian to explore financial tokenization. These initiatives cover bonds, currencies, and investment funds and aim to test practical applications of digital assets. DBS Bank has been an active participant in these programs, often moving projects from private blockchains to public platforms.

DBS Bank Launches Crypto-Linked Structured Note

The first tokenized product is a participation note tied to cryptocurrency markets. The note delivers cash returns when digital asset prices rise while reducing potential downside losses. DBS Bank explained that this hybrid design reflects growing demand for safer entry into digital markets.

Trading activity in structured notes has been rising among its clients. DBS Bank reported that transaction volumes exceeded $1 billion in the first half of 2025. The bank also highlighted that volumes rose by nearly 60% between the first and second quarters.

Family offices and professional investors remain the most active participants in this growth. By 2024, Singapore had over 2,000 single-family offices, marking a sharp increase from the previous year. This trend has created a larger base of investors seeking structured exposure to digital assets.

Broader Access for Accredited Investors

DBS Bank said the launch of tokenized structured notes will expand beyond crypto-linked products. Future offerings will include securities tied to equities and credit markets. These will provide accredited and institutional investors with more diversified digital investment opportunities.

Li Zhen, head of foreign exchange and digital assets at DBS Bank, described the development as pivotal. He stated, “Tokenization is shaping the future of financial markets, and this initiative allows more investors to participate.” The bank reaffirmed its long-term strategy to drive adoption of blockchain-based financial products.

Through partnerships and regulatory alignment, DBS Bank aims to solidify its leadership in digital asset innovation. The initiative strengthens Singapore’s role as a global hub for tokenized finance. It also highlights the bank’s commitment to expanding institutional access to advanced financial instruments.

