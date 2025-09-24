The post D’CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Gas-Free Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. D’CENT Wallet, a leading crypto wallet provider and the world’s first biometric hardware wallet, today announced the launch of GasPass, a new feature that enables users to transact without holding native gas tokens. By addressing one of blockchain’s most persistent user pain points, D’CENT reinforces its mission to make digital assets accessible to everyone. Tackling the Gas Fee Barrier Gas fees have long been one of the most frustrating aspects of blockchain use. Transactions can fail if users lack native tokens such as ETH, and sudden spikes in fees during network congestion make even simple transfers unpredictable. In today’s multi-network environment, the requirement to secure separate gas tokens for each chain adds further complexity, a challenge that discourages newcomers and slows Web3 adoption. How GasPass Works With GasPass, users can send tokens, perform swaps, or purchase NFTs without holding native tokens for gas. The wallet automatically covers the required fees in the background, ensuring that transactions are completed smoothly and reliably. At launch, GasPass supports two major networks: Support for Solana (SOL) will follow soon, expanding GasPass’s convenience across even more ecosystems. Driving Broader Adoption Gas fees remain one of the biggest barriers preventing users from experiencing blockchain with confidence,” said Sangsu Baek, CEO of IoTrust. “With GasPass, we are addressing that challenge today on Ethereum and Base, and soon extending the solution to Solana and additional major networks. Our goal is to make Web3 services as intuitive and accessible as Web2, ensuring that anyone can engage with digital assets without unnecessary complexity.” Building Toward a User-Friendly Wallet Experience GasPass is the latest in a series of improvements that reflect D’CENT’s commitment to creating a truly user-friendly wallet. In recent months, the company has enhanced its mobile applications with significant updates to the portfolio dashboard, transaction history, and Smart Swap… The post D’CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Gas-Free Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. D’CENT Wallet, a leading crypto wallet provider and the world’s first biometric hardware wallet, today announced the launch of GasPass, a new feature that enables users to transact without holding native gas tokens. By addressing one of blockchain’s most persistent user pain points, D’CENT reinforces its mission to make digital assets accessible to everyone. Tackling the Gas Fee Barrier Gas fees have long been one of the most frustrating aspects of blockchain use. Transactions can fail if users lack native tokens such as ETH, and sudden spikes in fees during network congestion make even simple transfers unpredictable. In today’s multi-network environment, the requirement to secure separate gas tokens for each chain adds further complexity, a challenge that discourages newcomers and slows Web3 adoption. How GasPass Works With GasPass, users can send tokens, perform swaps, or purchase NFTs without holding native tokens for gas. The wallet automatically covers the required fees in the background, ensuring that transactions are completed smoothly and reliably. At launch, GasPass supports two major networks: Support for Solana (SOL) will follow soon, expanding GasPass’s convenience across even more ecosystems. Driving Broader Adoption Gas fees remain one of the biggest barriers preventing users from experiencing blockchain with confidence,” said Sangsu Baek, CEO of IoTrust. “With GasPass, we are addressing that challenge today on Ethereum and Base, and soon extending the solution to Solana and additional major networks. Our goal is to make Web3 services as intuitive and accessible as Web2, ensuring that anyone can engage with digital assets without unnecessary complexity.” Building Toward a User-Friendly Wallet Experience GasPass is the latest in a series of improvements that reflect D’CENT’s commitment to creating a truly user-friendly wallet. In recent months, the company has enhanced its mobile applications with significant updates to the portfolio dashboard, transaction history, and Smart Swap…

D’CENT Wallet Launches GasPass for Gas-Free Transactions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:38
D’CENT Wallet, a leading crypto wallet provider and the world’s first biometric hardware wallet, today announced the launch of GasPass, a new feature that enables users to transact without holding native gas tokens. By addressing one of blockchain’s most persistent user pain points, D’CENT reinforces its mission to make digital assets accessible to everyone.

Tackling the Gas Fee Barrier

Gas fees have long been one of the most frustrating aspects of blockchain use. Transactions can fail if users lack native tokens such as ETH, and sudden spikes in fees during network congestion make even simple transfers unpredictable. In today’s multi-network environment, the requirement to secure separate gas tokens for each chain adds further complexity, a challenge that discourages newcomers and slows Web3 adoption.

How GasPass Works

With GasPass, users can send tokens, perform swaps, or purchase NFTs without holding native tokens for gas. The wallet automatically covers the required fees in the background, ensuring that transactions are completed smoothly and reliably.

At launch, GasPass supports two major networks:

Support for Solana (SOL) will follow soon, expanding GasPass’s convenience across even more ecosystems.

Driving Broader Adoption

Gas fees remain one of the biggest barriers preventing users from experiencing blockchain with confidence,” said Sangsu Baek, CEO of IoTrust. “With GasPass, we are addressing that challenge today on Ethereum and Base, and soon extending the solution to Solana and additional major networks. Our goal is to make Web3 services as intuitive and accessible as Web2, ensuring that anyone can engage with digital assets without unnecessary complexity.”

Building Toward a User-Friendly Wallet Experience

GasPass is the latest in a series of improvements that reflect D’CENT’s commitment to creating a truly user-friendly wallet. In recent months, the company has enhanced its mobile applications with significant updates to the portfolio dashboard, transaction history, and Smart Swap functionality. These developments demonstrate D’CENT’s vision of building a wallet that newcomers can navigate with ease, while experienced users benefit from powerful tools.

By combining advanced features with accessibility-driven innovations like GasPass, D’CENT continues to evolve toward its goal of offering the most comprehensive and intuitive wallet app for the global crypto community.

The D’CENT Wallet app is available for download at https://link.dcentwallet.com/.

About D’CENT Wallet

Founded in 2018, D’CENT Wallet, developed by IoTrust, is the world’s first biometric hardware cryptocurrency wallet, combining hardware-grade security with an intuitive mobile app experience. Supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies, D’CENT offers portfolio management, on-chain insights, integrated investment tools, and now GasPass, a gas-free transaction feature that lowers barriers to Web3 adoption. Together, these innovations deliver a complete user journey from secure storage to everyday use.

