Decentralized digital communities can democratize AI governance through transparent, community-led frameworks that prioritize public good over profit. Opinion by: Jarrad Hope, co-founder of LogosAs AI rapidly scales, humans are left at an ideological impasse on managing this new technology. Either choose to allow governments and companies to dominate how AI is trained and used to create policies that control our lives, or call for new governance models built with a foundation grounded in transparency, regeneration and public good. Network states, digital communities leveraging blockchain to form borderless societies, present a significantly improved approach to harmonizing AI with human well-being. With technology continually advancing the scope of digital augmentation, it’s essential to establish a new category of AI development administration focused on serving people, not power.Read more Decentralized digital communities can democratize AI governance through transparent, community-led frameworks that prioritize public good over profit. Opinion by: Jarrad Hope, co-founder of LogosAs AI rapidly scales, humans are left at an ideological impasse on managing this new technology. Either choose to allow governments and companies to dominate how AI is trained and used to create policies that control our lives, or call for new governance models built with a foundation grounded in transparency, regeneration and public good. Network states, digital communities leveraging blockchain to form borderless societies, present a significantly improved approach to harmonizing AI with human well-being. With technology continually advancing the scope of digital augmentation, it’s essential to establish a new category of AI development administration focused on serving people, not power.Read more

Decentralized communities can fix AI bias

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 21:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167+1.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05649+1.05%
FORM
FORM$0.996-4.34%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000431-19.43%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0166+2.34%

Decentralized digital communities can democratize AI governance through transparent, community-led frameworks that prioritize public good over profit.

Opinion by: Jarrad Hope, co-founder of Logos

As AI rapidly scales, humans are left at an ideological impasse on managing this new technology. Either choose to allow governments and companies to dominate how AI is trained and used to create policies that control our lives, or call for new governance models built with a foundation grounded in transparency, regeneration and public good. 

Network states, digital communities leveraging blockchain to form borderless societies, present a significantly improved approach to harmonizing AI with human well-being. With technology continually advancing the scope of digital augmentation, it’s essential to establish a new category of AI development administration focused on serving people, not power.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010264-10.22%
Sidekick
K$0.1227-0.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0168+7.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential