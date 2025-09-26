DeCharge partners with Tesla Owners SV on community-owned EV charger

Key Takeaways
- DeCharge is a Solana-based platform focused on community-owned electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
- The company has partnered with Tesla Owners SV.
DeCharge, a Solana-based platform enabling community-owned EV chargers, has partnered with Tesla Owners SV, a Silicon Valley-based Tesla community group, to expand community-driven charging infrastructure.
The collaboration allows Tesla community members to participate as both builders and hosts in DeCharge’s network, which converts idle spaces into income-generating charging assets through fractional ownership models.
DeCharge’s platform enables users to earn passive income by installing and managing EV chargers in high-demand areas. The system allows individuals to monetize unused spaces while supporting electric vehicle adoption through community-powered infrastructure.
