DeepSeek: Any use of our company's name to conduct "computing power leasing" or "financing" is illegal

PANews reported on September 18 that DeepSeek issued an official statement saying that recently some criminals have impersonated company officials or employees, committed fraud in the name of "computing power leasing" and "equity financing", and forged work badges, business licenses and other materials to charge users fees.
The company emphasizes that it has never asked users to make payments to personal or unofficial accounts. Any private transfers are considered fraudulent, and any illegal use of the company's name will be investigated according to law. Users must access information through the official website and officially verified accounts. The official website and app products are currently free.