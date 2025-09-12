DeepSeek’s Top 3 Next Cryptos to Explode After Rex-Osprey ETFs Launch

These are due to launch today, i.e., September 12, provided the SEC doesn’t raise a last-minute objection and the ETFs see through to the end of their 75-day review period.

Interestingly, though, the SEC has famously delayed its decisions on rival ETF applications from the likes of Franklin Templeton, BlackRock, Fidelity, and others.

That said, there’s a fundamental difference between these and REX-Osprey’s ETFs.

The REX-Osprey ETFs have been filed under the 1940 Act, which stipulates that they don’t directly invest fully in spot products.

The other above-mentioned applications, on the other hand, were likely filed under the 1933 Act, which seeks more direct exposure. This could be the reason the SEC hasn’t yet objected to the REX-Osprey ETFs.

Direct or not, crypto ETFs offer a host of benefits: they give traditional investors an easier, regulated entry into the crypto market without the need to manage wallets or private keys, while also boosting liquidity and mainstream legitimacy for the underlying tokens.

To help you ride this newfound momentum, we asked DeepSeek which could be the most likely next cryptos to explode on the back of this pro-crypto move. Here are its top suggestions.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turbocharging the Bitcoin Blockchain with Solana-Like Performance

As crypto gains more legitimacy, utility-backed altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) prove to be the perfect ambassadors of the industry, especially for those new to the space.

$HYPER, in particular, carries a jaw-dropping mission: to turbocharge the Bitcoin blockchain by bringing lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and full Web3 compatibility.

Despite Bitcoin’s unmatched aura as an investment opportunity, that’s really all it’s ever been. It processes just 7 transactions per second (TPS) – nowhere close to the likes of Solana, which has a theoretical processing speed of 65K TPS.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 network, however, flips the script. It processes thousands of transactions on a sidechain, delivering increased throughput and reduced transaction costs.

Even better, it integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), allowing Bitcoin developers to finally build smart contracts and decentralized applications on the network.

This unlocks a never-before-seen Web3 environment on Bitcoin. Think DeFi trading apps, NFT marketplaces, lending and staking protocols, DAOs, and gaming dApps.

All you have to do is use Hyper’s Canonical Bridge to seamlessly convert your Layer 1 Bitcoin into ‘wrapped’ Bitcoin compatible with Layer 2.

Another reason to buy $HYPER? Just look at its popularity among institutional players. Currently in presale $HYPER has already pulled in over $15.2M from early investors. In fact, whales scooped up a total of $38K worth of $HYPER just yesterday.

Each token is priced at just $0.012895, and according to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, it could hit $0.20 by year-end – a whopping 1,400% return on your investment.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website to learn all about how it’s increasing BTC’s real-world utility.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Powering A Non-Custodial & Easy-to-Use Crypto Wallet

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the firepower behind Best Wallet – a new crypto wallet aiming to capture over 40% of the entire non-custodial crypto wallet market by 2027.

And Best Wallet does indeed have all the goods required for this ambitious takeover.

For starters, it offers one of the most secure wallet environments, thanks to self-custody, cutting-edge encryption, and robust multi-factor authentication, including biometric login.

On top of that, it also comes equipped with safeguards against rug pulls, scams, hacks, and phishing websites.

While that alone is super impressive, wait until you hear about Best Wallet’s ease of use.

It’s currently the ONLY crypto wallet that lets its users buy the best crypto presales directly within the app.

Even better, the internal Best Wallet team verifies each token before making it available in its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section.

According to our $BEST price prediction, the token could surge nearly 460% by the end of 2026 – potentially hitting a high of 0.143946.

That said, buying Best Wallet Token also unlocks a suite of exclusive perks, including: Reduced trading and gas fees

Voting rights on key platform decisions

Early-bird access to new coins in presale

Staking rewards, currently yielding 84%

1 $BEST is available for just $0.025625, and the project has in total gathered over $15.75M in early funding so far.

Visit $BEST’s official website to find out how it’s combining security and usability.

3. XRP ($XRP) – Mainstream Crypto with a Fresh Breakout

XRP has jumped more than 10% in September so far, currently holding the all-important $3 mark.

The best part? The token has only just broken out of a descending triangle pattern, putting it in the best possible position to charge toward its all-time highs – and potentially even the $4 mark.

And this isn’t just speculation. According to the technical analysis playbook, we can take the width of the descending triangle and project it on the breakout level to arrive at the next possible target: $4.

Even better, reputable crypto analysts predict $XRP could go absolutely bonkers. For instance, @RippleXrpie (423K+ X followers) noted that ‘$8-$10 is closer than we think!‘

Of course, an XRP ETF would provide the much-needed impetus for this potentially monstrous rally, but Ripple’s efforts to expand its real-world presence are also paying dividends.

Earlier this week, Ripple announced that it’s expanding its partnership with BAVA, a major Spanish bank. Thanks to Ripple, BAVA will now be able to offer digital asset custody services to its clients in Spain.

‘Our new partnership with BAVA is another clear signal that the world’s largest banks are embracing digital assets,’ said Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s Managing Director.

Looking to ride crypto’s new ETF-fueled rally? Consider loading up on utility-backed altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Best Wallet Token ($BEST), and XRP ($XRP).