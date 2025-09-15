DeFi Booms as Aave Hits $73B in Deposits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:01
Key Notes

  • Aave’s total deposits reached an all-time high of $73.2 billion.
  • Aave’s TVL has also jumped from $31 billion to $41.85 billion in a month, overtaking Lido.
  • Despite the milestone, AAVE token posts a 4.5% daily drop on September 15.

Popular decentralized lending platform, Aave

AAVE
$299.1



24h volatility:
1.9%


Market cap:
$4.56 B



Vol. 24h:
$335.70 M

, has set a new record in deposits and total value locked (TVL), signaling renewed investor confidence in the DeFi sector.

Founder Stan Kulechov announced that net deposits have just hit $73.2 billion, declaring on X that “DeFi will win.”


According to data by DefiLlama, Aave's TVL climbed from $31 billion to $41.85 billion over the past month. This allowed the platform to surpass staking giant Lido

LDO
$1.19



24h volatility:
3.6%


Market cap:
$1.06 B



Vol. 24h:
$84.16 M

, which now holds $39.58 billion in TVL.

Overall, the broader DeFi market has surged above $160 billion, a level not seen since April 2022. Ethereum

ETH
$4 519



24h volatility:
2.0%


Market cap:
$546.64 B



Vol. 24h:
$33.74 B

continues to dominate with $94.5 billion in locked assets, while Solana

SOL
$234.9



24h volatility:
3.3%


Market cap:
$127.42 B



Vol. 24h:
$11.12 B

follows at $12.7 billion.

The rapid influx of liquidity into major protocols suggests that investors are seeking yield in decentralized markets beyond just Bitcoin

BTC
$114 840



24h volatility:
0.5%


Market cap:
$2.29 T



Vol. 24h:
$42.38 B

and Ethereum. Historically, when capital flows into blue-chip DeFi names such as Aave and Lido, it often spills into altcoins, particularly related to DeFi.

With investor appetite returning, market watchers believe Aave is well-positioned to maintain its leadership.

AAVE Faces Short-Term Price Pressure

Meanwhile, the platform’s native token AAVE has struggled to match the hype due to broader market uncertainty on September 15. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $298 with a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, down about 4.5% in the past 24 hours.

AAVE recently faced rejection near its 30-day simple moving average around $312. The current price level around $298 corresponds to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a critical area of support.

A decisive break below the current price could lead to a pullback toward $276. Bulls will need to defend the $298-$305 range to prevent deeper losses.

Despite these short-term headwinds, the longer-term outlook remains favorable. Over the past year, AAVE’s value has more than doubled, adding roughly $2.5 billion in market cap.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Surpasses $16M

Amid the booming DeFi sector, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is rapidly turning heads as one of the most talked-about new crypto projects, with its presale already raking in nearly $16 million.

What sets Bitcoin Hyper apart is its bold vision: building the first full ecosystem directly on Bitcoin, enabling memes, DeFi tokens, and even NFTs to run natively on the world’s most famous blockchain.

Presale Details of Bitcoin Hyper

  • Amount Raised: $16 million

The HYPER token is the core of the project. It is used for payments, governance, and staking. Early supporters are being rewarded with a high staking return of 71% APY, which has drawn even more attention to the crypto presale.

If you’re curious about promising tokenomics, check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and get involved in one of the most talked-about new crypto projects.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Aave News, DeFi News, Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/aave-hits-record-73-2-billion-in-deposits-as-defi-market-surges/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
