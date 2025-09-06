DeFi Corp Adds $117M in Solana — Could SOL Rally Back Toward $280?

DeFi Corp recently made a notable move by injecting $117 million into Solana. This significant investment has sparked curiosity about Solana's future performance. The big question now is whether this influx of funds will drive Solana's value back to its previous highs. Find out which other coins show promise for growth in the current market.

Solana on the Move: Could SOL Surpass New Heights Soon?

Source: tradingview

Solana is trading between a high $180s to low $210s right now. It has shown strong growth, rising over 50% in the past six months. Its current upwards trend is maintaining a 25% boost in just the last month. The price seems to be gearing up for a test against resistance at the low $230s. If it breaks through, it might aim for the mid-$260s. Meanwhile, support sits comfortably in the high $160s. With indicators signaling strength, Solana is positioned well for potential growth. Stay tuned as it might climb beyond its current limits in the coming days or weeks.

Conclusion

The recent investment of $117 million in Solana by DeFi Corp suggests strong confidence in SOL's potential. This large influx of capital could stimulate further interest and drive up the price. Historical trends show that significant investments often lead to substantial price movements. SOL previously reached highs around $280, and this new development might help it aim for those levels again. After observing these dynamics, it is conceivable to expect an upward trajectory in SOL's value. The market will now watch whether this investment can maintain momentum and push past previous peaks.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.