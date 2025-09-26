BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The […] The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The […] The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.

DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge

By: Coindoo
2025/09/26 01:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-8.77%
ERA
ERA$0.5548-7.74%
Aster
ASTER$2.0039-11.38%
Binance Coin
BNB$964.81-4.88%

BNB Chain-based Aster has rolled out an aggressive points program tied to trading, minting, and holding on its exchange. The promise of a future airdrop has ignited frenzied activity across the platform, with community members quick to compare the current mania to past crypto incentive booms like 2018’s fee-mining rush and the DeFi summer of 2021. Some users are already warning newcomers that high volumes don’t necessarily equal sustainable growth.

Records Fall Across the Sector

Against this backdrop, perpetual DEX activity has gone parabolic. Earlier this week, sector-wide trading volumes climbed from $52 billion on Tuesday to $67 billion on Wednesday, before smashing through the $70 billion ceiling on Thursday. Aster commanded more than half of that action, clearing nearly $36 billion in a single day. Competitors such as Hyperliquid and Lighter, despite logging over $10 billion apiece, were left in the dust.

Aster’s Meteoric Rise

Since launching, Aster has quickly built up market depth. Within days, its open interest surged to $1.25 billion and total value locked more than doubled, surpassing $2 billion. What began with sub-$500 million daily turnover on launch week ballooned to volumes measured in the tens of billions, transforming the newcomer into the dominant force in decentralized perpetuals almost overnight.

READ MORE:

SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar

What Comes Next?

The pace of growth has some analysts questioning how much of the activity is genuine demand versus short-term incentive farming. Still, the numbers signal that decentralized perpetuals are entering a new era. If Aster can sustain even a fraction of its current momentum once the rewards taper, the platform may establish itself as a long-term heavyweight in DeFi derivatives.

For now, one thing is clear: incentive-fueled or not, perpetual DEXs are setting records that edge them closer to rivaling centralized exchanges in scale and liquidity.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post DeFi Derivatives Enter New Era With Aster Dominating $70B Market Surge appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.010607-32.11%
Propy
PRO$0.7762-7.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-9.12%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Share
Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007584-4.79%
Aster
ASTER$2.0024-11.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:54
Share
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-1.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22786-6.37%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months