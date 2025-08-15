DeFi Dev Corp. increased its SOL holdings to 1.42 million, with SPS increasing by 9%.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that it has purchased 110,000 SOL tokens at an average price of approximately $201.68, for a total value of approximately $22 million. The company currently holds approximately 1,420,173 SOL tokens and equivalents, a 9% increase from the previous value, with a total market capitalization of approximately $273 million. The SOL per share (SPS) increased to 0.0675, a 9% increase from the previous value. The newly acquired SOL tokens will be held long-term and staked. DeFi Dev Corp. also operates its own Solana validator node and continues to generate revenue through on-chain activities.