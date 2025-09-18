DeFi Development increased its holdings of SOL by approximately $14.6 million, bringing its total holdings to nearly $500 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to The Block, DeFi Development Corp. (stock code DFDV) purchased another 62,745 SOL tokens, worth approximately $14.6 million. The company's total SOL holdings have exceeded 2 million, worth nearly $500 million. The company currently has approximately 25 million shares outstanding, which calculates its "SOL value per share" to approximately $19.44. Including warrants issued in a recent financing round, DFDV's total shares will increase to 31.5 million. The company intends to continue staking the recently purchased tokens "to multiple validator nodes," including its internally operated Solana validator nodes.