DeFi Poses No Risk, Says Fed’s Waller at Blockchain Symposium

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 02:09
DeFi
DEFI$0,001708-2,40%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005509+1,82%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0,02516+0,27%

TLDR

  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said there is nothing to fear about DeFi payments operating outside traditional banks.
  • Waller explained that DeFi transactions follow the same process as debit card payments using stablecoins and smart contracts.
  • He encouraged banks and policymakers to embrace DeFi technologies as an extension of current financial systems.
  • Waller praised recent legislation supporting stablecoin innovation as a major step toward broader crypto adoption.
  • He stated that stablecoins could enhance the global role of the U.S. dollar and improve cross-border and retail payments.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told bankers and policymakers there is no threat in embracing DeFi for payment systems. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, he emphasized that crypto payments are not inherently dangerous. His remarks signaled a growing institutional acceptance of decentralized finance in the U.S. monetary system.

Waller Says DeFi Mirrors Traditional Transactions

Waller compared DeFi payments to common debit card purchases, dismissing fears over crypto technology. He said, “There is nothing scary about this just because it occurs in the DeFi world — this is simply new technology.” He urged the banking sector to consider DeFi tools like smart contracts, stablecoins, and distributed ledgers as extensions of existing systems.

He explained a stablecoin purchase of a memecoin is as routine as paying for groceries using a debit card. In both cases, the transaction completes and records securely, just using different technology. Waller said smart contracts and distributed ledgers automate what banks already do.

His support comes as the Federal Reserve moves away from restrictive crypto supervision. In April, it withdrew guidance discouraging banks from dealing with digital assets. Last week, the Fed ended its “novel activities supervision program,” further easing the regulatory path for DeFi adoption.

Stablecoins Could Boost Dollar’s Global Role

Waller noted stablecoins can support U.S. dollar dominance, especially in countries with inflation or dollar access issues. He said they offer better options for cross-border transactions and retail payments worldwide.

He called the recent Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act a key step forward. The act establishes a regulatory framework that Waller believes will strengthen trust and adoption. He said this legislation could help stablecoins “reach their full potential” globally.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the stablecoin market could reach $2 trillion by 2028. Treasury officials said this growth could increase demand for U.S. Treasury bills. Waller framed this as a win for U.S. financial leadership in the global DeFi space.

USDT and USDC Lead Expanding Stablecoin Market

Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC dominate today’s stablecoin ecosystem with $167 billion and $67.5 billion in market caps, respectively. Their growth reflects rising trust in DeFi systems to handle stable payments. Waller said their use will likely continue rising with clearer regulations.

He reiterated that DeFi payments, including those using stablecoins, follow similar logic to existing financial processes. “The same process applies to the crypto world,” he said, describing how stablecoins settle and record transactions. As a result, financial institutions should see DeFi as evolutionary, not revolutionary.

With DeFi platforms growing and oversight easing, Waller’s remarks align with the Fed’s gradual shift toward embracing blockchain finance. If he replaces Jerome Powell as Fed chair in 2026, his views may shape future policy more directly.

The post DeFi Poses No Risk, Says Fed’s Waller at Blockchain Symposium appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180,33-3,54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1166-3,47%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002619-11,72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0,53595-7,40%
MemeCore
M$0,45059+0,43%
Capverse
CAP$0,06512+1,10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05346-2,01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand