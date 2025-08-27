DeFi Stablecoin Yield Aggregator AutoStaking Partners With Orbiter Finance for Cross-Chain Bridge Solution

AutoStaking, a DeFi stablecoin yield aggregator, today entered into a strategic alliance with Orbiter Finance, a Layer-2 cross-chain bridge protocol, to advance liquidity within its decentralized investing network. AutoStaking is an AI-driven DeFi yield aggregator designed to streamline investment management for people who hold stablecoins. On the other hand, Orbler Finance is a Layer-2 cross-chain bridge protocol that allows users to cross-chain assets across multiple blockchain networks.

AutoStaking Expanding Investing Options Using Orbler’s Cross-Chain

The core of this partnership involves the incorporation of Orbler Finance’s Layer-2 cross-chain bridge protocol into AutoStaking’s DeFi stablecoin yield protocol. AutoStaking uses this integration to build a cross-chain stablecoin distribution and exchange service across numerous chains. By using Orbiter protocol’s cross-chain support capabilities, AutoStaking wants to provide its stablecoin customers with low-cost, multi-chain transfers and major asset exchanges.

By bringing Orbiter’s safe and effective multi-chain architecture for multi-chain asset flows, AutoStaking aims to encourage mainstream usability and investment of stablecoins across broader DeFi and TradFi platforms. Through this collaboration, AutoStaking’s chain abstraction core module, powered by Orbler, enables customers to flexibly and seamlessly transfer stablecoin assets across blockchains just with a single click.

The integration of AutoStaking’s DeFi stablecoin yield platform into Orbiter’s rising list of supported networks highlights Orbiter’s commitment to broaden cross-chain utility without undermining trust. Orbiter’s multi-chain infrastructure runs safe transactions across the Ethereum mainnet and multiple Layer-2 and Layer-3 chains. This alliance, therefore, brings AutoStaking to a wider ecosystem of DeFi and traditional finance networks.

Orbiter runs a ZK-tech-powered cross-chain infrastructure that provides fast, secure, and real-time transfers and connects externally-owned wallets with low-cost and high-transaction speed. AutoStaking leverages this cost-effectiveness and speed capabilities to help engage its users, allowing it to dismantle obstacles to multi-chain asset transfers.

How Cross-Chain Bridge Expands DeFi Possibilities

While the growth of blockchain technology has unlocked several advantages, like distributed protocols and decentralization, this has made each network operate in isolation within the larger on-chain ecosystem. Different chains cannot interact directly, causing multiple limitations and setbacks to the usage of blockchain technology.

The coalition between AutoStaking and Orbiter Finance highlights the importance of achieving interoperability between various blockchains. To resolve the above challenge, cross-chain bridge technology (like the one run by Orbiter Finance) operates in the market. Orbiter’s cross-chain bridge helps develop connections between different chains to create multi-chain communication and asset transfer.

Through Orbiter’s cross-chain bridge, AutoStaking clients can now seamlessly move stablecoin assets from one network to another to participate in staking and various financial activities across DeFi and TradFi networks.