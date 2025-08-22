DeFi Will Not Bite: US Fed Relieves Mainstream’s Fear

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:37
RealLink
REAL$0.05142-1.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.423-4.62%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225676-0.76%
Vice
VICE$0.01241-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10194-2.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001712-4.41%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02522+1.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853-0.96%

Top Federal Reserve leaders are signaling a significant shift toward accepting blockchain technology and stablecoins within the financial mainstream. 

The Fed officials delivered remarks at Wyoming’s 2025 Blockchain Symposium that support Trump’s pro-crypto policies and signal regulatory evolution.

DeFi Is Simply a New Technology

In a speech on Wednesday, Governor Christopher Waller described a technology-led revolution in the payments system and urged the financial industry not to fear change. “There is nothing scary about this just because it occurs in the decentralized finance or DeFi world—this is simply new technology to transfer objects and record transactions,” he said.

He offered a particularly positive outlook on stablecoins, noting they can expand the US dollar’s international role. Waller highlighted how stablecoins give users in underbanked countries a new way to conduct real-time, dollar-based transactions.

In a speech on Tuesday, Vice Chair Michelle Bowman called for an even more proactive shift in regulatory thinking. She declared that bank regulators have been overly cautious and conservative in the past and that it is time to embrace technological innovation actively.

She identified that blockchain and asset tokenization could improve payment and title transfer efficiency dramatically. Citing the GENIUS Act, Bowman confirmed that federal banking supervisors have already started designing a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins.

Markets Rally on Positive Outlook

The unified message from two of the Fed’s most senior officials sends a clear signal: US regulators intend to integrate digital assets into the national financial framework. The shared goal of establishing clear rules for stablecoins and modernizing supervisory approaches immediately resonated with the market.

Following Wednesday’s release of the remarks, investors rushed to buy leading DeFi protocols. AAVE, a major DeFi coin, rose 7.90%, while UNI climbed 6.63%.

The post DeFi Will Not Bite: US Fed Relieves Mainstream’s Fear appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/defi-will-not-bite-us-fed-relieves-mainstreams-fear/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8294-3.65%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-0.48%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Share
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$845.79-2.55%
Aethir
ATH$0.03269-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,954.31-0.99%
MANTRA
OM$0.2315-4.22%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue