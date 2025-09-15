Deftones Keeps Another Band From Making History

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:26
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.175+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01767+1.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000163-17.25%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02034-3.05%

Deftones’ “My Mind Is a Mountain” holds at No. 1, blocking Shinedown from extending its historic record of Mainstream Rock Airplay tally chart-toppers. PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 13: Deftones perform in concert during day 2 of the Primavera Sound Festival at Parque da Cidade on June 13, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Paulo Pinho/Redferns)

Redferns

Deftones only recently reached No. 1 on one of Billboard’s radio charts for the very first time. The group, which has been one of the most popular in hard rock for decades, has released quite a few successful songs throughout the years, but none had managed to conquer any of the company’s airplay tallies until this latest era.

“My Mind Is a Mountain,” one of the singles taken from the outfit’s album Private Music, currently rules the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and as it holds, it keeps another band from making history.

“My Mind Is a Mountain” Holds at No. 1

Deftones rule the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart this frame again. “My Mind Is a Mountain” holds at No. 1 after reaching the summit for the first time just one period ago. The single has spent nine frames on the list so far, two of them in charge.

Shinedown Blocked From the Top Spot

As “My Mind Is a Mountain” commands the Mainstream Rock Airplay list, one of Billboard’s several rock-focused radio rosters, Deftones block another group from ruling. Shinedown climbs to No. 2 with its single “Killing Fields,” improving one space in its seventh frame on the tally, and that tune may soon become a champion.

Shinedown Looking to Extends Its Run of No. 1s

Shinedown is looking to make history with “Killing Fields.” The band already claims the most No. 1s of all time on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and may soon extend that lead, as there’s a lot of power behind “Killing Fields.”

The group currently claims 20 No. 1s on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, just one more than all-time runner-up Three Days Grace. Five Finger Death Punch claims 16, the third-most rulers in the history of the tally.

Deftones Win on Multiple Billboard Rankings

“My Mind Is a Mountain” rules multiple Billboard rankings this frame. As it sits at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, it also returns to the summit of the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally. The cut also climbs to a new peak of No. 3 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, the most competitive and far-reaching of all of the rock radio tallies in America.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/15/deftones-keeps-another-band-from-making-history/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194502-2.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,014.7-0.41%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15315-0.04%
Polkadot
DOT$4.126-5.21%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-7.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily