Deftones Replaces Itself At No. 1, Trading One Smash For Another

Deftones replaces itself at No. 1 as “My Mind Is a Mountain” knocks off “Infinite Source” on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: READING FESTIVAL Photo of Chino MORENO and DEFTONES, Chino Moreno (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns) Redferns

Despite being one of the most successful bands in hard rock music for the past several decades, it took until 2025 for Deftones to conquer Billboard’s most competitive tally in the style. The group only recently hit No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs roster, and shortly after scoring an initial win, added another. Now, the band manages a relatively uncommon feat on any of the chart company’s hot-labeled lists as it soars back to No. 1.

Deftones Replaces Itself at No. 1

Deftones replaces itself at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Infinite Source” dips from the top spot to No. 3, while “My Mind Is a Mountain” steps up from No. 2 to the summit.

“My Mind Is a Mountain” a Big Win From Private Music

“My Mind Is a Mountain” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart in late July this year, just before Deftones released its new album Private Music. The group earned its initial champion as the single landed.

Deftones almost doubled its total number of winners a month later with “Milk of the Madonna.” The second promotional single taken from Private Music launched and peaked at No. 2.

The frame that Private Music arrived on multiple Billboard charts, “Infinite Source,” a fan favorite track from the album, opened at No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Now, just one frame later, it descends.

Deftones Fills the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart

“My Mind Is a Mountain” is the only Deftones tune to climb on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart this frame. Seven other titles from Private Music still appear, and all of them are falling. Three, in addition to “My Mind Is a Mountain,” remain inside the top 10, as “Infinite Source” slips to third place. “I Think About You All the Time” and “Milk of the Madonna” dip to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.

Deftones Earn Big Radio Wins

“My Mind Is a Mountain” falls on four Billboard charts this frame, but manages to climb on two at the same time. As it returns to No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs list, the single also reaches a new peak of No. 3 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay tally. The cut holds in first place on the Mainstream Rock Airplay roster, where it became Deftones’ first radio No. 1 of the group’s career only a short time ago.

Private Music is also falling on almost every Billboard tally on which it appears. The full-length steps down on half a dozen rosters, but still manages to live inside the top 10 on all but the Billboard 200, where it dips from No. 5 to No. 23. Private Music conquers the Top Hard Rock Albums chart for a second week in a row.