Deftones Waited Decades To Hit No. 1 For The First Time

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 21:43
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3901-0.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09928-1.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016966+1.25%
ROCK
ROCK$0.0278+3.57%

Deftones scores its first radio No. 1 as “My Mind Is a Mountain” tops Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, while Private Music dominates multiple lists. STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN – MAY 23: Chino Moreno of the Deftones performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 23, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Deftones have spent more than a quarter-century reaching Billboard’s radio charts with some of the biggest smashes in hard rock music. Somehow, despite immense popularity and many attempts at climbing all the way to the top, the musicians had never reached No. 1 on any of the company’s radio lists — until now. As the group’s new album Private Music arrives, the outfit finally conquers an airplay tally with its latest single.

Deftones Finally Hit No. 1 at Radio

“My Mind Is a Mountain” climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Last week, the lead single from Private Music sat at No. 3. Seven weeks into its time on one of Billboard’s rock-focused rosters, the Deftones cut conquers the list.

Nine Top 10s

Throughout the years, Deftones have sent 17 songs to the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Nine have reached the top 10, but until now, none had hit No. 1.

A New Peak on Rock & Alternative Airplay

“My Mind Is a Mountain” reaches new peaks on two Billboard charts this week. Along with a No. 1 showing on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, the tune surges from No. 13 to No. 7 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list, marking Deftones’ first top 10 on that tally.

Returning to Multiple Billboard Charts

The same single reappears on four rankings thanks to increased sales and streams as Private Music became available. “My Mind Is a Mountain” returns to the top 20 on the Hot Rock Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, Hard Rock Streaming Songs charts and the Bubbling Under Hot 100, as it’s never managed to crack the main Hot 100.

Private Music Debuts High

Private Music debuts on eight Billboard charts this week, leading four of them — all focused on rock — and opening inside the top 10 on three other lists. On the Vinyl Albums ranking, the new Deftones title comes in second place, almost becoming a leader on one more roster.

Every Track From the Private Music Charts

All 11 songs from Private Music reach the Billboard charts. They can all be found on Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking, and many also reach other hard rock-specific tallies, like the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/deftones-waited-decades-to-hit-no-1-for-the-first-time/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.41-0.32%
Suilend
SEND$0.5669+1.39%
Polkadot
DOT$4.06+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1235+0.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.37+8.12%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-0.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.37+8.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004874+3.28%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139051+7.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy