DegenIn: The evolution of social media in crypto

Social media has significantly contributed to the success of many cryptocurrency projects. It all started in the year 2010, when Laszlo Hanyecz posted on a forum called Bitcoin Talk about buying two Papa John’s pizzas with Bitcoin. The two pizzas were bought at 10,000 BTC, which was not a lot at that time, but that’s now worth over $1 billion.

Since then, social media platforms like X, Discord, have contributed to the success of several other cryptocurrency projects, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). But what if there was a social media platform built specifically for crypto? A platform for crypto enthusiasts to connect, trade, and launch projects. This is where DegenIn comes into the scene.

Social media meets crypto

DegenIn is a Solana-integrated social media hub that combines the advanced utilities of modern social media platforms with blockchain technology. Users can engage with posts and join communities just like any other social platform, but also use crypto-specific tools that are not available on other platforms.

It has the same Twitter (X)-style look but with features that X doesn’t have. Its users can scroll down to get the latest news, comment on posts, and initiate trades right inside the platform. No need to juggle between two different apps — DegenIn brings news, charts, and trades all under one roof.

DegenIn combines the professional look of LinkedIn with the vibrant community feel of Discord, creating a unique space where users can network and build communities. It is the first social hub to have a mixture of features of top social media platforms and blockchain, all in one platform.

Why DegenIn stands out 

While top social media platforms have garnered a large number of users, they lack the hype and real tools that DegenIn has. It brings features that directly matter to degens, traders, and creators, including:

  • Wallet analytics: users can track their portfolios, trading insights in real-time, and follow key individuals and see their trading analytics from every post they share.
  • Token launching: create and launch a token easily right inside the app. Token launches are automatically shared with the rest of the community, thereby boosting visibility.
  • Tipping and monetization: send and receive tips from the community and generate revenue by monetizing content.
  • KOL tracking and analytics: follow notable figures in the crypto space and track their trading performance. Learn how they execute trades, and emulate their trading strategies.
  • Advanced trading tools: get access to market chats, indicators, and many tools that help in market analysis.
  • DegenIn AI assistant: AI-powered assistance that acts as a trading assistant, helps in creating personalized trading recommendations, and provides AI market analysis.

DegenIn is currently building a live trading feature, which will see its users trade directly from their social feed, offering a secure and seamless experience. 

The DegenIn launchpad

A standout feature of DegenIn is its fully-functioning token launchpad, which allows users to launch tokens with zero platform fees. The only expense users incur is the standard network fee. 

For every token launch, DegenIn collects a 1% royalty. 0.5% of the loyalty goes to the DEGENS community or straight to the project creator, while the other half fuels DegenIn’s marketing and token buybacks. To ensure transparency, all royalties add up to the user’s pool in real-time. Users can see how much they have earned by checking their earnings page.

Join the DegenIn movement

DegenIn is building a premium social media product with genuine utility and a growing community of passionate supporters. Whether someone is a trader, a builder, or a degen at heart, this is an invitation to experience the future of crypto.

For more information, visit the official website or join the community on X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
