Delayed Altcoin ETFs Chart Uncertainty As Backlog Rises

The US SEC has extended the deadline to November 12, 2025, for Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF.

More than 90 crypto ETF applications are awaiting approval as of August 29, 2025.

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded inflows on September 09, 2025.

The US Securities & Exchange Commission has delayed the approval of two altcoin ETFs. These are the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF, setting uncertainty for crypto ETF traders and investors. The delay has now expanded the list of applications and has taken the number to more than 90. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs and Ether ETFs continue to attract inflows while also marking outflows.

SEC Delays Dogecoin ETF and Hedera ETF

Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications will now be reviewed afresh on November 12, 2025. It is reported that the delay is to ensure that both applications are approved only after due consideration of the respective proposals and public comments. This has attracted a few responses from crypto enthusiasts, with some saying that this delay will not stop adoption.

According to the SEC document, the revised date to review both ETF applications is within the prescribed time, which commenced on September 13, 2025. This gives the Commission 60 more days to approve or disapprove the applications. The Bitwise Dogecoin ETF application, interestingly, was first filed in March this year.

List of Pending Crypto ETFs Grows

The US SEC now has 92 crypto ETFs on the list, waiting for its approval as of August 29, 2025. This includes the likes of XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin ETFs, signalling a high institutional interest for crypto ETFs. However, delaying crypto ETF applications simultaneously demonstrates that the future is uncertain. This is despite the prediction by Ripple CEO about their booming future.

The Commission earlier delayed applications for 21Shares and Bitwise Solana ETFs. Their revised date is October 16, 2025, followed by October 19, 2025, for 21Shares Core XRP Trust. It remains to be seen if October 2025 will see more extensions, or at least a few approvals to reignite flows into altcoin ETFs.

Flows Into Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs and Ether ETFs are holding on to the market with inflows and outflows at regular intervals. Bitcoin ETFs recorded an inflow of $23 million on September 09, 2025. This was led by BlackRock’s IBIT, bringing in the flow worth $169.3 million. The cumulative total inflow into Bitcoin ETFs stands at $54,855 million as of September 09, 2025.

Ether ETFs broke the streak of outflows by recording an inflow of $44.2 million on the same date. BlackRock’s ETHA led this positive flow into the market, taking the cumulative total to $12,691 million. With over 90 crypto ETF applications pending approval, Bitcoin and Ether ETFs stand in the market attempting to sustain decent flows.

