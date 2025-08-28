Demether joins Chainlink Build to enhance AI-driven DeFi capabilities and will allocate a portion of its tokens to Chainlink service providers

PANews reported on August 28th that the AI-native DeFi protocol Demether has joined the Chainlink Build program, gaining access to on-chain oracle services and technical support to enhance the security and user experience of its AI-powered DeFi vault. In return, Demether will allocate a portion of its native token supply to Chainlink service providers (including stakers).

Demether is developing an AI-powered treasury suite called demAI. Users can deposit funds in stablecoins or Bitcoin and use Demether to dynamically optimize yield strategies, manage risk in real time, and deploy funds across multiple chains. The interface is designed for ease of use, and strategies can be activated through a drop-down menu, conversational AI, or a Telegram bot.