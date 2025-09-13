Demi Lovato Is ‘Here All Night’ On New Single

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 09:45
Threshold
T$0.01669+0.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00904+0.96%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014986+0.59%
GET
GET$0.008016-7.34%
READY
READY$0.008798-1.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%

Demi Lovato’s return to pop music continues. The hit-making singer has been setting the stage for her forthcoming ninth studio album, starting with the single “Fast” last month and now with new single “Here All Night.”

“Here All Night,” like “Fast” and the rest of the upcoming LP, is a dance floor-ready track produced by Zhone, who’s previously collaborated with stars like Kylie Minogue, Kesha, and Troye Sivan. “This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music,” Zhone told Rolling Stone of the project. “It really comes across throughout.”

Fittingly, Lovato finds herself dancing to her heart’s content in the music video for “Here All Night.” “Begging for the bass ‘til it’s hitting mе right / Sweatin’ on the dance floor under the lights / To get over you / I’ll be here all night,” she sings on the thumping track. “Playing my heart so I don’t start to cry / DJ’s working late, she’s helping me try / To get over you / I’ll be here all night.”

Lovato is entering the next phase of her career with a clearer idea of what she wants both her work and her life to be.

“I oftentimes think about what I want to do with my future, and I don’t know what that looks like yet,” Lovato told Teen Vogue last year. “But I felt like I had to go back to the beginning to figure that out: Why I got into the industry; what was it about it that made me want to do this particular job; what I love about it; and what did I fight for when I thought it was getting stripped away? I have to go back to the beginning in order to figure out what future I want for myself.”

Lovato made a return to her rock roots of her first albums with her previous LP Holy Fvck in 2022. She followed it up in 2023 with Revamped, a remix album of some of her biggest pop hits reborn in new rock arrangements.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cmalone/2025/09/12/demi-lovato-is-here-all-night-on-new-single/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01694+0.59%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.985+1.55%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01999-0.14%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01122+8.93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007124+3.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy