The post Democratic Senators push bipartisan approach to streamline crypto market structure bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Twelve Democratic senators called for Republican cooperation on comprehensive crypto market structure legislation, proposing bipartisan authorship in regulatory efforts. Senator Ruben Gallego led the Sept. 19 statement alongside Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and eight other Democrats seeking “true collaboration” on legislation addressing regulatory gaps that have left businesses and investors without explicit protections. The lawmakers wrote: “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.” The senators emphasized the need for “mutual understanding” while moving forward quickly on digital asset regulation. The Democratic framework centers on seven key pillars to close oversight gaps and restore investor confidence. The proposal would grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) complete jurisdiction over spot markets for digital commodities that do not qualify as securities, resolving regulatory ambiguity between the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Expanding CFTC authority According to a framework shared on Sept. 9, the legislation would provide the CFTC with new registration and enforcement authority over crypto trading platforms, requiring mandatory disclosures and consumer protections. Under crypto-native business models, the CFTC and SEC would receive expanded funding and authority to regulate custody, margin requirements, and conflicts of interest. One of the core components of the proposal is platform regulation, which aims to standardize supervision of crypto exchanges akin to traditional securities exchanges. The framework calls for dual regulatory approaches, empowering the SEC to integrate tokenized securities into existing disclosure regimes while directing the CFTC to police non-security digital assets. The proposal also includes provisions preventing public officials from profiting from digital asset projects. It referenced President Donald Trump’s financial entanglements with crypto initiatives… The post Democratic Senators push bipartisan approach to streamline crypto market structure bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Twelve Democratic senators called for Republican cooperation on comprehensive crypto market structure legislation, proposing bipartisan authorship in regulatory efforts. Senator Ruben Gallego led the Sept. 19 statement alongside Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and eight other Democrats seeking “true collaboration” on legislation addressing regulatory gaps that have left businesses and investors without explicit protections. The lawmakers wrote: “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.” The senators emphasized the need for “mutual understanding” while moving forward quickly on digital asset regulation. The Democratic framework centers on seven key pillars to close oversight gaps and restore investor confidence. The proposal would grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) complete jurisdiction over spot markets for digital commodities that do not qualify as securities, resolving regulatory ambiguity between the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Expanding CFTC authority According to a framework shared on Sept. 9, the legislation would provide the CFTC with new registration and enforcement authority over crypto trading platforms, requiring mandatory disclosures and consumer protections. Under crypto-native business models, the CFTC and SEC would receive expanded funding and authority to regulate custody, margin requirements, and conflicts of interest. One of the core components of the proposal is platform regulation, which aims to standardize supervision of crypto exchanges akin to traditional securities exchanges. The framework calls for dual regulatory approaches, empowering the SEC to integrate tokenized securities into existing disclosure regimes while directing the CFTC to police non-security digital assets. The proposal also includes provisions preventing public officials from profiting from digital asset projects. It referenced President Donald Trump’s financial entanglements with crypto initiatives…

Democratic Senators push bipartisan approach to streamline crypto market structure bill

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:18
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.366-3.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017411+0.32%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03645-1.13%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4479-3.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06682-7.12%

Twelve Democratic senators called for Republican cooperation on comprehensive crypto market structure legislation, proposing bipartisan authorship in regulatory efforts.

Senator Ruben Gallego led the Sept. 19 statement alongside Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and eight other Democrats seeking “true collaboration” on legislation addressing regulatory gaps that have left businesses and investors without explicit protections.

The lawmakers wrote:

The senators emphasized the need for “mutual understanding” while moving forward quickly on digital asset regulation. The Democratic framework centers on seven key pillars to close oversight gaps and restore investor confidence.

The proposal would grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) complete jurisdiction over spot markets for digital commodities that do not qualify as securities, resolving regulatory ambiguity between the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Expanding CFTC authority

According to a framework shared on Sept. 9, the legislation would provide the CFTC with new registration and enforcement authority over crypto trading platforms, requiring mandatory disclosures and consumer protections.

Under crypto-native business models, the CFTC and SEC would receive expanded funding and authority to regulate custody, margin requirements, and conflicts of interest.

One of the core components of the proposal is platform regulation, which aims to standardize supervision of crypto exchanges akin to traditional securities exchanges.

The framework calls for dual regulatory approaches, empowering the SEC to integrate tokenized securities into existing disclosure regimes while directing the CFTC to police non-security digital assets.

The proposal also includes provisions preventing public officials from profiting from digital asset projects. It referenced President Donald Trump’s financial entanglements with crypto initiatives and seeks to bar elected officials and their families from issuing or profiting from tokens while in office.

It also mandates disclosure of all digital asset holdings.

Comprehensive rules

Under the proposal, anti-money laundering requirements would extend to all digital asset intermediaries, including foreign entities serving US customers, meaning FinCEN registration and sanctions compliance.

Additionally, DeFi protocols would face scrutiny for compliance vulnerabilities under the proposed oversight model.

The framework preserves GENIUS Act provisions prohibiting stablecoin issuers from offering interest-bearing products while directing regulators to develop new oversight models for decentralized finance protocols. It aims to safeguard traditional markets from the destabilizing effects of unregulated innovations.

The proposal also mandates comprehensive registration and compliance obligations across the digital asset ecosystem to prevent criminal exploitation. It will apply to both centralized and decentralized platforms.

The framework requires cross-party commissioner quorums for SEC and CFTC rulemaking while enabling rapid hiring of staff with digital assets expertise.

The authors stated the proposal “represents a turning point,” ensuring America leads financial innovation rather than adversaries.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/democratic-senators-push-bipartisan-approach-to-streamline-crypto-market-structure-bill/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin ETF Sees Strong Debut, But Rex-Osprey Is Already Plotting a Riskier DOJE Fund

Dogecoin ETF Sees Strong Debut, But Rex-Osprey Is Already Plotting a Riskier DOJE Fund

Rex-Osprey has filed for a riskier ETF that grants investors leveraged exposure to its existing Dogecoin fund, DOJE, which debuted Thursday.
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
REVOX
REX$0.039953-20.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 04:40
Share
MoonBull Whitelist Running Out Fast: Secure the Best New Upcoming Crypto Spot While Official Trump and FLOKI Heat Up the Market

MoonBull Whitelist Running Out Fast: Secure the Best New Upcoming Crypto Spot While Official Trump and FLOKI Heat Up the Market

Ever felt like the crypto train left the station without you? Countless traders ask themselves daily if the next meme coin could be their ticket to the moon. Official Trump and FLOKI have been grabbing headlines, mixing politics with culture and packing volatility into every chart swing. Now the spotlight shifts to MoonBull, where the whitelist […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.374-3.10%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09038-1.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.009201-6.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 07:15
Share
Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why

XRP has continued to maintain support within an important multi-year channel months after Sistine Research predicted a massive rally. For context, Sistine Research first shared its long-term analysis in April, using a weekly chart to compare XRP's current setup with its 2017 pattern.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2.9807-2.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-11.53%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 13:14
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin ETF Sees Strong Debut, But Rex-Osprey Is Already Plotting a Riskier DOJE Fund

MoonBull Whitelist Running Out Fast: Secure the Best New Upcoming Crypto Spot While Official Trump and FLOKI Heat Up the Market

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Brazil Innovates Agriculture with New Blockchain Digital Certificate