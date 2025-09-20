The post Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What’s next for the crypto market structure bill? Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship. What are the potential hurdles? Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further. A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to “move forward quickly” on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: “true” bipartisan collaboration.  In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said,  “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.” They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a “considered and bipartisan approach to regulation.” Will Trump get the crypto bill in time? Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats’ stance. He said that a lasting “clarity” would be possible only through bipartisan support.  Source: X But there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico. Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption. GOP response and October deadline According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats’ input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee.  For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis,… The post Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What’s next for the crypto market structure bill? Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship. What are the potential hurdles? Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further. A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to “move forward quickly” on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: “true” bipartisan collaboration.  In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said,  “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.” They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a “considered and bipartisan approach to regulation.” Will Trump get the crypto bill in time? Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats’ stance. He said that a lasting “clarity” would be possible only through bipartisan support.  Source: X But there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico. Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption. GOP response and October deadline According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats’ input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee.  For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis,…

Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:31
Union
U$0.013492-3.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+0.45%
GET
GET$0.007388-1.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285+1.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017977+2.46%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.51%

Key Takeaways

What’s next for the crypto market structure bill?

Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship.

What are the potential hurdles?

Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further.

A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to “move forward quickly” on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: “true” bipartisan collaboration. 

In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said

They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a “considered and bipartisan approach to regulation.”

Will Trump get the crypto bill in time?

Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats’ stance. He said that a lasting “clarity” would be possible only through bipartisan support. 

Source: X

But there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico.

Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption.

GOP response and October deadline

According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats’ input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee. 

For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, said that they have sought Democrats’ feedback on the bill since July without success. But she added, 

That shift set up a deadline clash. Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott previously said the bill would advance by the 30th of September. 

Surprisingly, even some GOP members of the committee, like Senator John Kennedy, noted that they were not “ready” to push forward with the bill by the end of the month. 

What’s next

It remains to be seen whether the GOP will handle its division and address Democrats’ concerns by October. 

The House cleared its version of the bill in July. Any Senate amendments would send it back to the House before it reached President Donald Trump’s desk.

For the GOP, the bill should be at Trump’s desk by the end of the year. But whether that deadline will be met remains to be seen, with the chance of such an outcome being below 40% at press time. 

Previous: Avalanche – How $2B TVL sets stage for AVAX’s $44 push
Next: Bitcoin’s exchange outflows surge 347% – Will BTC prices react?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/democrats-urge-gop-to-move-forward-quickly-on-crypto-bill/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06622-1.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+5.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40